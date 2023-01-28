STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Tolu Smith had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU on Saturday. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore had 11, including six in overtime, while Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyler Stevenson also added 10 points off the Bulldogs’ bench. “For me it was an exhale,” said Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans. “For the guys it was super-excited, joyous, celebrating a win. We didn’t address it that much. I told them how proud I was of them during this stretch because it’s real easy to start listening to noise and other people. I understand how that works and you start questioning things. But they kept with it.” Smith was 9 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 at the foul line against TCU. He also added four blocked shots in his 36 minutes of action.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO