Bakersfield Californian
No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69
UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54
STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 84, PEPPERDINE 70
Percentages: FG .383, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Mitchell 3-8, Zidek 1-1, Moore 1-2, M.Lewis 1-5, Gassama 0-1, Mallette 0-1, Pitre 0-1, Porter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mallette, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 9 (Porter 3, Mallette 2, Basham, M.Lewis, Mitchell, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58
NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
sportingalert.com
Top 25 roundup: Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma blow by No. 2 Alabama
Grant Sherfield had a season-high 30 points, leading Oklahoma to a 93-69 upset of No. 2 Alabama on Saturday in Norman, Okla., as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sooners (12-9) and broke a recent second-half funk by Sherfield. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Crimson Tide (18-3).
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Ole Miss overcomes 19-point road deficit to beat Arkansas in overtime
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite facing its largest deficit of the season by 19 points, there was no quit from Ole Miss to complete the comeback to knock off No. 24 Arkansas in overtime, 76-73 from Bud Walton Arena on Sunday. In her return to Arkansas, Marquesha Davis came to play as she went off for a career-high 20 points to lead Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) to its first win at Arkansas (17-7, 4-5 SEC) since 2011. The win over the Razorbacks was also the Rebels first overtime victory since defeating Georgia Southern in 2019. The ranked win marked the eighth over a ranked team for McPhee-McCuin in her five seasons at Ole Miss.
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mayberry 4-9, Kersgieter 3-7, Franklin 2-6, Prater 0-1, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Prater 2, Strom 1) Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 7, Prater 4, Kersgieter 2, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Jessen 1, Telegdy 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
Rice, Allen lead No. 10 Texas over No. 11 Baylor 76-71
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 18 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears’ six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12. Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points. Baylor had closed to 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left. It was Carr’s first basket of the second half and just his second of the game. Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4 of 5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7 of 10 from the floor and made two free throws in the final minute that put the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) ahead by four.
Smith helps Mississippi State beat No. 11 TCU 81-74 in OT
STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Tolu Smith had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU on Saturday. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore had 11, including six in overtime, while Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyler Stevenson also added 10 points off the Bulldogs’ bench. “For me it was an exhale,” said Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans. “For the guys it was super-excited, joyous, celebrating a win. We didn’t address it that much. I told them how proud I was of them during this stretch because it’s real easy to start listening to noise and other people. I understand how that works and you start questioning things. But they kept with it.” Smith was 9 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 at the foul line against TCU. He also added four blocked shots in his 36 minutes of action.
