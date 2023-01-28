ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 bubble watch: Utah, Arizona State, Oregon embark on season-defining stretch

The next Pac-12 Conference basketball games will be played within the month of February. March is not that far away. Selection Sunday — March 12 — is coming into view. Bracketology and bubble evaluations are now a regular part of daily sports discussion, especially with the NFL being down to just one game and 30 of 32 teams having ended their seasons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Dan Lanning fared in comparison to other Oregon first-year head coaches

A lot of time after the end of the 2022 college football season has been spent looking at first-year head coaches and assessing how they did at their respective programs. For Dan Lanning, the season-long grades have been quite fair, with many crediting him and his team for an impressive 10-win season that resulted in a respectable bowl win and a heap of excitement and anticipation for the future in Eugene. While a lot of time has been spent comparing Lanning to other first-year head coaches in the nation, we wanted to take a second to look back at Oregon history...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ducks remain outside AP top 25, take a slide in bracket projection

The weekend road split in the Bay Area kept the Ducks at .500 in Pac-12 play but did not enhance their standing in the national polls or in the latest bracket projection. The Ducks (14-7, 5-5) remain unranked in the AP Poll a week after a road loss to Oregon State dropped them outside of the top 25 for the first time all season. The Ducks received just one vote this week. They'd received 10 last week.
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
Bakersfield Californian

No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58

NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chatsports.com

Ducks and Utes Face Off on Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 29-10 all-time against Utah. » The Ducks are 22-2 against Utah under Coach Altman. » UO has won 10 in a row...
EUGENE, OR
Bakersfield Californian

California 64, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
BERKELEY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69

UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: John Marshall 5, George Washington 2, Bridgeport 1. Class AAA. 1. Wayne (9)16-0901. 2. North Marion15-1812. 3. Ripley13-3703. 4. East Fairmont15-2614. 5. Nitro9-6465. 6. Philip Barbour8-5417.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20

Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy