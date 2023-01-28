Read full article on original website
Washington State snaps skid, bests Arizona State
Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Washington State ended a three-game losing
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Oregon loss showed Runnin’ Utes don’t have a big margin for error
Utah basketball: As star center Branden Carlson goes, so go the Runnin’ Utes in 2022-23.
Here’s when BYU’s first Big 12 football schedule will be released
BYU football’s first Big 12 football schedule is almost here. Here’s when the Cougars’ first Big 12 football schedule will be released.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah
Jermaine Couisnard’s 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday
Pac-12 women's basketball report: 8 teams likely to go to NCAA Tournament
The USC Trojans are doing really well. They’re winning lots of games. They have a 16-5 record. They must be situated in an easy conference, right? They’re taking advantage of weak opponents, right?. Nothing could be further from the truth. In men’s college basketball, the Big 12 has...
Pac-12 bubble watch: Utah, Arizona State, Oregon embark on season-defining stretch
The next Pac-12 Conference basketball games will be played within the month of February. March is not that far away. Selection Sunday — March 12 — is coming into view. Bracketology and bubble evaluations are now a regular part of daily sports discussion, especially with the NFL being down to just one game and 30 of 32 teams having ended their seasons.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Utah with a chance at the season sweep
The Oregon men's basketball program has won three of its last four games and goes into Saturday with a chance to inch closer to the Top 4 in the Pac-12 Standings. Also on the line is a season sweep of the Utah Utes and boosting Oregon's NCAA Tournament resume. Oregon...
How Dan Lanning fared in comparison to other Oregon first-year head coaches
A lot of time after the end of the 2022 college football season has been spent looking at first-year head coaches and assessing how they did at their respective programs. For Dan Lanning, the season-long grades have been quite fair, with many crediting him and his team for an impressive 10-win season that resulted in a respectable bowl win and a heap of excitement and anticipation for the future in Eugene. While a lot of time has been spent comparing Lanning to other first-year head coaches in the nation, we wanted to take a second to look back at Oregon history...
Ducks remain outside AP top 25, take a slide in bracket projection
The weekend road split in the Bay Area kept the Ducks at .500 in Pac-12 play but did not enhance their standing in the national polls or in the latest bracket projection. The Ducks (14-7, 5-5) remain unranked in the AP Poll a week after a road loss to Oregon State dropped them outside of the top 25 for the first time all season. The Ducks received just one vote this week. They'd received 10 last week.
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58
NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
Ducks and Utes Face Off on Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 29-10 all-time against Utah. » The Ducks are 22-2 against Utah under Coach Altman. » UO has won 10 in a row...
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69
UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
Pac-12 bubble watch: USC now leading the pack after Utah and Arizona State lose big
The bubble news keeps getting better for USC within the Pac-12. The Trojans have taken care of business in their last two games by beating Arizona State and UCLA. USC did not play on Saturday, since a rivalry game week is just a one-game week for Pac-12 basketball teams. There is no second game of a homestand to play.
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: John Marshall 5, George Washington 2, Bridgeport 1. Class AAA. 1. Wayne (9)16-0901. 2. North Marion15-1812. 3. Ripley13-3703. 4. East Fairmont15-2614. 5. Nitro9-6465. 6. Philip Barbour8-5417.
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
