A lot of time after the end of the 2022 college football season has been spent looking at first-year head coaches and assessing how they did at their respective programs. For Dan Lanning, the season-long grades have been quite fair, with many crediting him and his team for an impressive 10-win season that resulted in a respectable bowl win and a heap of excitement and anticipation for the future in Eugene. While a lot of time has been spent comparing Lanning to other first-year head coaches in the nation, we wanted to take a second to look back at Oregon history...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO