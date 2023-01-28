Read full article on original website
Related
Boys basketball: Jalen Atkins scores 28 points as Barlow storms past Clackamas 90-57
They were the lower ranked team according to the OSAA’s 6A computer ranking system, but the Barlow Bruins boys more than passed the eye test Friday in a convincing victory over the host Clackamas Cavaliers. Sophomore Jalen Atkins scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half...
Local Basketball Round Up; Myrtle Point girls top Cruisers
Myrtle Point’s girls basketball team added another big win in the Skyline League on Tuesday when the Bobcats beat host Powers in their first matchup as rivals in the league. Myrtle Point overcame a cold shooting night with good defense to beat the Cruisers 39-21, limiting Powers to six or fewer points in every quarter. “I’m very proud of our defense and our willingness to keep working when we were...
Owen Bentea of Roseburg voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Roseburg’s Owen Bentea for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22. Bentea, a sophomore guard on the Roseburg team, sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 24 points in a 95-74 win over North Medford in a ...
Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Jan. 23 to 29)
A super sophomore, a perfect shooting night and 20 points vs. the No. 1 team in the nation are just a few of the highlights from last week. Vote for the best until noon Wednesday.
Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Centralia Girls Finish Fourth, Boys Seventh at Berserker Invite in Tacoma
In the final tune-ups for most wrestling squads before postseason begins, several area teams wrestled in big tournaments across the state before sub-regionals begin next weekend. The Centralia boys and girls, Rainier boys and girls, W.F. West girls, and Toledo, Adna, and Onalaska boys all competed this weekend. Making the...
