Australian Open day 13: Aryna Sabalenka wins first grand slam singles title
Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles trophy in style in a pulsating Australian Open final.The 24-year-old produced an awesome display of power tennis before holding her nerve to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4.Britain’s Alfie Hewett claimed a long-awaited first Melbourne title in the wheelchair singles, adding to his doubles crown and making it seven singles slams in total.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayProbably eating everything I couldn't eat during these weeks.Aryna Sabalenka on how she will celebratePoint of the dayTennis of the highest quality 🙌What a point!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis •...
Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. For...
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Grand slam success tastes sweeter for Aryna Sabalenka after semi-final setbacks
After the tough times came the sweet taste of a first grand slam title for Aryna Sabalenka as she fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific Australian Open final.In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka seized the initiative after dropping the opening set to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.A year ago, Sabalenka exited the tournament in the fourth round having served 56 double faults, and the 24-year-old’s success comes after she remodelled her service action and learned to embrace a calmer mindset.ARYNA'S...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic collected his record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. The victory Sunday night also will allow Djokovic to rise to No. 1 in the AP rankings on Monday. He collapsed into tears after the match. A year ago, Djokovic did not play in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final for their seventh Grand Slam trophy as a team.
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 22nd Grand Slam title, tying Rafael Nadal
It took an extra year, but Novak Djokovic is exactly where he intended to be: at the top. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to win the 2023 Australian Open, his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam victory. Djokovic was dominant against Tsitsipas for the entire match, especially during...
WTA Copa Oster Results
CALI, COLOMBIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Copa Oster at Club Campestre (seedings in parentheses):. Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, def. Julia Riera, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, def. Weronika Falkowska, Poland, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. Laura Pigossi (2), Brazil, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, 6-1, 6-1. Fernanda Contreras Gomez (8), Mexico, def....
