Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Related
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
RANGERS ROOKIE TAKES ON GOLDEN KNIGHTS HEAVYWEIGHT IN SECOND NHL GAME
That is one way to make an imprint on your NHL team. New York Rangers rookie forward Will Cuylle dropped the gloves with Vegas Golden Knights heavyweight Keegan Kolesar in just his second NHL game:. Cuylle, selected 60th overall in 2020, has never been afraid to get involved with the...
FOX Sports
Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus...
FOX Sports
Cambridge leads Arizona State against Washington State after 26-point game
Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington State Cougars after Desmond Cambridge scored 26 points in Arizona State's 69-66 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Cougars...
NBA Players Are Pissed Off With The Referees After The Lakers vs. Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma, Ron Harper, and Reggie Miller, to name a few, were livid with the calls.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
3 things that have gone wrong in Bruins’ 3-game losing streak
The Boston Bruins lost back-to-back games for the first time this season on Saturday. Now they’ve lost three straight after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday. Here are three things that have gone wrong in these three losses.
FOX Sports
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles...
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mounting Power Play Struggles Won’t Last Forever
The Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL. The Bruins are also in the midst of their worst slump all season long. Both things can be true. What can also be true is that a slump, though not ideal, is far from the end of the world. The Bruins have given themselves enough breathing room in the standings that they can absorb a skid like this without it causing too much of an issue for them in the grand scheme of things. Still, the team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and get back to their winning ways sooner rather than later; this starts with getting the power play back on track.
FOX Sports
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional, protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Horvat, 27, is a pending free agent and was...
FOX Sports
New Hampshire defeats UMass Lowell 69-65
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire's 69-65 win over UMass-Lowell on Saturday. Daniels added 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Nick Johnson was 3 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
FOX Sports
Should LeBron have just made the layup vs. Celtics? Nick holds refs accountable | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in overtime against the Boston Celtics with a 125-121 loss. However, the talk was the NBA referees missing the foul call on Jayson Tatum after visibly hitting LeBron James' wrist in a layup attempt to win the game. The NBA did apologize for the call, tweeting that 'like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made the one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us.' Nick Wright sounds off on the refs and defends LeBron, saying that his layup attempt was not makable. Watch as he holds the referees accountable in the Lakers gut-wrenching loss in Boston.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Comments / 0