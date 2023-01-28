Read full article on original website
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bakersfield Californian
No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69
UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
Bakersfield Californian
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100. MEMPHIS (112) Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr....
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58
NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
Bakersfield Californian
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
Pueblo South's Shannan Lane named high school coach of the year by Sportswomen of Colorado
Pueblo South High School boys basketball coach Shannan Lane has been named the 2022 Sportswomen of Colorado High School Coach of the Year. She will be among 49 athletes and contributors to women's athletics honored for their 2022 achievements at the organization's 49th annual awards celebration on March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center.
