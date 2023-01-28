ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69

UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60

VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT

MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
JONESBORO, AR
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20

Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
CINCINNATI, OH
Memphis 112, Indiana 100

INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100. MEMPHIS (112) Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr....
MEMPHIS, TN
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
ORLANDO, FL
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58

NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72

KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
LAWRENCE, KS
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...

