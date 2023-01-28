BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts?. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy bear or a bouquet of roses that definitely came from the grocery store, opt for a unique present that might better demonstrate your appreciation. Whether you’re looking for non-romantic ideas or a gift that your partner won’t roll their eyes at, think outside the chocolate box with these nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts.

