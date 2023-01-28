Read full article on original website
Related
10 of the Best Weight Loss Supplements and Cleanses for Fast Results
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eating healthy and exercising regularly are obviously very important for your wellness — but it can be discouraging when you're spending so much time meal-prepping and paying for so many workout classes and still aren't seeing results. The […]
Best echinacea supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Herbs have been used as medicine for thousands of years, and even today, they can still play a part alongside conventional medicine. Echinacea is said to be beneficial for immune function and is often taken for colds and other similar winter viruses.
Best organic mouthwash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone wants to keep their mouth healthy, but relying on a traditional mouthwash may not be the best way to go. Traditional mouthwashes contain harsh ingredients and even chemicals that could potentially be more harmful than beneficial. Instead, you may want to consider an organic mouthwash.
NEWS10 ABC
Best hair regrowth shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
ktalnews.com
Best hair vitamins
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve tried expensive hair products, but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead. Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, skin and nails at the cellular level. Depending...
Best multi-grip pullup bar
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multi-grip pullup bars promote a wide range of upper-body exercises, since you can modify your grip to target various muscle groups. Once confined exclusively to gyms, pullup bars are now available in configurations that let you mount them in a doorway or directly to a strong wall or ceiling in your home.
Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?
Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
Best meal replacement bars
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but lunch and dinner are not far behind. Unfortunately, many of us do not have the time or opportunity to prepare or purchase traditional meals three times a day. This is why many people turn to meal replacement bars.
Best dumbbell set
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the best ways of getting into shape is to lift weights. The best place to start to build up while slimming down is with a set of dumbbells. Smaller than full free-weight systems, dumbbells are easier to handle and store in smaller spaces.
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts?. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy bear or a bouquet of roses that definitely came from the grocery store, opt for a unique present that might better demonstrate your appreciation. Whether you’re looking for non-romantic ideas or a gift that your partner won’t roll their eyes at, think outside the chocolate box with these nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts.
Best foam roller
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good foam roller can help relieve muscle tension, muscle soreness and inflammation in your body. Additionally, it can help increase the range of motion of your muscles and joints. Athletes have been relying on foam rollers for years, using...
Best items for cleaning your laptop, phone and more
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keep all your devices smudge- and germ-free with these easy-to-use products. These days, most of us can’t get through the day without a smartphone, tablet or laptop. But since you bring these devices with you everywhere, they can easily pick up dirt, fingerprints and germs if you’re not careful.
Healthline
Can Castor Oil Help with Eczema?
Castor oil can help soothe and moisturize your skin. But there’s little evidence to suggest it can help prevent eczema flares. Still, it may help relieve eczema symptoms and be an ingredient in other topical treatments. Castor oil is a naturally derived oil that can add moisture and cleanse...
Niacinamide vs vitamin C: uses, differences, and when to use each in your skincare routine
Unsure when to use niacinamide vs vitamin C? Our expert guide gives you the full lowdown on each ingredient
WTRF
Best drugstore vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0