ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch

The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Trail Blazers, Nuggets

Power forward/center Anthony Davis was among those livid with the officiating after Saturday’s road overtime loss to the Celtics. Davis was reacting to the missed call when LeBron James was fouled on a drive to the basket in the waning moments of regulation — which the league later admitted should have been whistled a foul.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy