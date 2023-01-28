At the tail end of 2022, news broke that some dark chocolates might contain heavy metals. Surprisingly, contamination by these heavy metals — lead and cadmium — can occur as early in the chocolate-production process as when the cocoa beans are still on the tree, according to NPR. Cadmium, which exists naturally in soil, finds its way into the beans as they grow, whereas lead contamination usually happens "during the drying, fermenting, and transport phases."

