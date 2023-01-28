ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
msn.com

The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals

Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
CNBC

5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium

Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Chocolate-Covered Nuts Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Several popular SkinnyDipped snacks are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening concern. The Seattle-based company recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after a raw ingredient in the chocolate was found to have the presence of an undeclared peanut allergen, according to a Jan. 20 notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.
purewow.com

Pineapple Coconut Whip

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This creamy, dairy-free pineapple “soft serve” will transport you straight to Disney. Even if you’ve never been to...
WGN TV

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Mashed

Trader Joe's Still Has Its Controversial Dark Chocolate On Shelves

At the tail end of 2022, news broke that some dark chocolates might contain heavy metals. Surprisingly, contamination by these heavy metals — lead and cadmium — can occur as early in the chocolate-production process as when the cocoa beans are still on the tree, according to NPR. Cadmium, which exists naturally in soil, finds its way into the beans as they grow, whereas lead contamination usually happens "during the drying, fermenting, and transport phases."
Andrei Tapalaga

The Wierd Tradition of Foot Binding in China

In a historic Chinese custom known as foot binding, young girls' feet were firmly bound to stop them from developing, resulting in malformed and noticeably smaller-than-normal feet. From the 10th century until the early 20th century, this tradition was followed, and it was seen as a sign of beauty and social standing.
Distractify

Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It

If you've ever looked inside Pixar Studios' office workspaces, there's a good chance you were gobsmacked by the setup they've got going on there. Sure, there are a lot of benefits of being a part of a production studio that's worth a whopping $7.4 billion, so of course there are going to be some amenities that many other companies aren't affording to their employees.
WGN TV

Best meal replacement bars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but lunch and dinner are not far behind. Unfortunately, many of us do not have the time or opportunity to prepare or purchase traditional meals three times a day. This is why many people turn to meal replacement bars.
