How Chatbots Can Be the Next Best Thing in Healthcare
Today’s healthcare facilities are facing critical staffing problems. Over 19% of U.S. hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, according to government data posted earlier this year. Caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors have left hospitals and healthcare clinics because of the dangerous, high-stress conditions. More recently, the U.S. saw rulings and changes that could affect an individual’s access to healthcare – driving more questions and concerns from patients about how they might be impacted.
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
UK Loyalty Card Data Offers Consumers Early Diagnostic Insights
Researchers have suggested that loyalty card data could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier. Recent results published from the Cancer Loyalty Card Study (CLOCS), led by scientists at Imperial College London, shows that over-the-counter purchases of pain and indigestion medication were higher in women who were subsequently diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
defensenews.com
Generative AI like viral ChatGPT lands on DISA technology watch list
WASHINGTON — ChatGPT, a bot launched by OpenAI in November that produces human-like conversations and content, including surreal art and computer code, has caught the eye of U.S. defense officials. And the tech that underpins the viral bot, generative artificial intelligence, was recently added to a Defense Information Systems...
salestechstar.com
Sagarmatha Announces AI Retail Personalization Platform Expansion to Reduce Inflation Burden on Shoppers
Sagarmatha introduces an anti-inflation AI personalization package and announces an expansion of its retail personalization offering at retail’s big show, the NRF conference today. Sagarmatha presents an end-to-end personalization and analytics platform to better support retailers’ loyalty program members’ essential basket cost savings during rising global inflation.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
CoinTelegraph
Three launch lessons from blockchain-based freelance marketplace TopIQs
Over a decade ago, the cofounders of TopIQs were freelance internet marketers dealing with many of the frustrations that still irk freelancers today. They invested significant time pitching, landing and completing projects for clients on freelance marketplaces. When it was time to get paid, they spent weeks or months chasing payments or resolving account issues and fraudulent chargebacks—only to owe a high percentage of marketplace and financial service fees in the end.
Birdeye Launches Innovative Social Media Software for Local Brands and Businesses
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Birdeye, the leading all-in-one reputation and digital customer experience platform, today announced the launch of Birdeye Social, a social media software platform designed from the ground up to revolutionize social media management for local businesses with multiple social media accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005548/en/ Birdeye Social makes multi-location posting easy (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Business Applications Using OpenAI GPT-4 DeepMind and Neural Interface
NEW YORK - Jan. 27, 2023 - PRLog -- Today, we are on the cusp of significant AI technology becoming commercially packaged so that entrepreneurs and business managers can harness the intelligent marketing agents. In fact, today our programs curate AI business solutions that can reduce operating costs up to 65% while increasing productivity 55%, not in some distance future writes J Dean @ SCS.
Fairfield Sun Times
The Brave New World of Artificial Intelligence
As a journalist and commentator, I have closely followed the development of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other prominent figures in the tech industry. While I am excited about the potential of AI to revolutionize various industries and improve our lives in countless ways, I also have serious concerns about the implications of this powerful technology.
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Digital Marketing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry we can think of. It is the same with digital marketing. There are some great tools that can help digital marketers in laying out their digital marketing strategies and make the most out of these AI tools in less time. Digital marketers can benefit a lot from using AI tools by saving time and automating repetitive tasks. In this guide, we show you the Best AI tools for Digital Marketing.
ahchealthenews.com
This telehealth visit is as easy as sending an email
From online grocery shopping to movie streaming and remote learning, the digital age has proven one thing: There’s nothing quite as convenient as conducting day-to-day life from the comfort of home. And when you’re not feeling well, you even have the option of getting care virtually – with a video visit or by messaging a provider.
Davos 2023: Metaverse Economies Are A Testbed For Entrepreneurs, Dacoco CEO Says
The metaverse economy will be a place where entrepreneurialism is born, according to Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna. The metaverse is ideal for testing ideas, as well as finding business partners and communities in which to incubate. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland,...
salestechstar.com
AI-backed Partnerships Platform: Magentrix Revolutionizes Partner Ecosystem Management Software
Magentrix Paves the Way, Introduces the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Partner Management Software. With innovative AI technology, Magentrix has set the standard as the first AI-backed platform for both partner ecosystem management (PEM) and partner relationship management (PRM). By integrating AI to the platform, Magentrix is reshaping the PEM and PRM space by empowering channel and ecosystem teams with automatic task completion and acceleration of communication exchange.
financefeeds.com
Capital Wallet Awarded “Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Capital Wallet, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants and traders, was recognized for its innovative solutions that have spearheaded a transformation in the industry. The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, on January 18, 2023. During...
CoinTelegraph
New paradigms for enterprise blockchain adoption
Blockchain technology has created a new avenue to reconfigure the vision for the future of the internet. Data on the internet generated by individuals, organizations and other users are controlled by centralized entities, with a significant concentration of economic power and influence held by a few key corporate players who have thrived on data aggregation economics. This phenomenon has alienated users, removing trust in what they see, find, use or assimilate.
TechCrunch
Aptos wants to shake up the blockchain space by creating more economic value, co-founder says
Welcome back to Chain Reaction, a podcast diving deep into stories, backgrounds and the latest news with the biggest names in crypto. For this week’s episode, I sat down with Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of the layer-1 blockchain Aptos. Shaikh is a three-time founder with over a decade of experience in financial services as well as blockchain technology and crypto. He also worked on blockchain strategic partnerships for Novi, Meta’s wallet, and was the strategy director at ConsenSys.
Qlik Promotes That Data Privacy is for Life, Not Just One Day a Year
Today, Jan. 28 sees Data Privacy Day come round again, an international effort to empower individuals and encourage businesses to respect privacy, safeguard personal data, and enable trust.
TechSpot
The US and EU will work together on artificial intelligence models
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: The most recent breakthroughs in AI models have been exploited to create questionable "artworks" and find intelligible patterns within an ocean of text snippets. Now, the two major institutions in the Western world are trying to use AI technology to improve society as a whole.
