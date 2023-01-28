ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Chris Manon totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds to guide Cornell to an 80-73 victory over Brown on Saturday. Manon added three steals for the Big Red (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League). Greg Dolan finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Gray scored 11. Paxson Wojcik led the...

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO