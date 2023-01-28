Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
Opinion: California Businesses Turn to Ballot Measures to Repeal Controversial Laws
Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months...
KSBW.com
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
davisvanguard.org
State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Charles Eastman, a California attorney, is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the CA State Bar relating to helping former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block President Biden’s presidential victory during the 2020 election, according to Chief Trial Counsel for the Bar, George Cardona.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
Northern California Lawmaker Alex Lee Tries Again with ‘Extreme Wealth’ Tax Proposal
Lawmakers in blue states like California may prefer to tax the rich, but there’s always a risk: What if the rich just move elsewhere?. Last week Assemblymember Alex Lee said he was introducing a new tax on “extreme wealth.” It wasn’t the first time the Milpitas Democrat pushed the idea. But this year, he had back up.
oc-breeze.com
California Republicans speak up for school choice
As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget
If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Community solar: Can California get it right this time?
Episode 33 of the Factor This! podcast features Aaron Halimi, president and founder of the California-based community solar developer Renewable Properties. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. This episode is sponsored by Heila Technologies, a Kohler Company. Scroll down to see how Heila is changing how complex microgrids are managed...
Long Beach Post
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
indybay.org
2023 California Rosa Parks Day - Transit Equity Day
Sacramento, California -- Everyone is encouraged to read the book or watch the new documentary of the Rebellious Life of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks to gain new incite and greater appreciation of the authentic life journey of our "Patron Saint" of the Montgomery Women's Political Council, before, during and after her noted act of civil disobedience which sparked the ongoing journey towards Transit Equity.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom
This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.
