California State

coloradoboulevard.net

Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice

On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
mynspr.org

California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm

End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
KSBW.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
oc-breeze.com

California Republicans speak up for school choice

As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
Mountain Democrat

California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget

If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Community solar: Can California get it right this time?

Episode 33 of the Factor This! podcast features Aaron Halimi, president and founder of the California-based community solar developer Renewable Properties. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. This episode is sponsored by Heila Technologies, a Kohler Company. Scroll down to see how Heila is changing how complex microgrids are managed...
Long Beach Post

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
indybay.org

2023 California Rosa Parks Day - Transit Equity Day

Sacramento, California -- Everyone is encouraged to read the book or watch the new documentary of the Rebellious Life of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks to gain new incite and greater appreciation of the authentic life journey of our "Patron Saint" of the Montgomery Women's Political Council, before, during and after her noted act of civil disobedience which sparked the ongoing journey towards Transit Equity.
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
