ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

City unveils high-speed Internet service

LANCASTER — Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide. “We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds...
LANCASTER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Henry Mayo CEO, President Roger Seaver Retires

Longtime President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver has retired from his position after having announced his retirement last year.  Henry Mayo commemorated Seaver with a Facebook post on Saturday declaring him a “healthcare hero.” “Roger has provided tremendous leadership and guidance for our hospital and contributed greatly to healthcare in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale touts economic development success

PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
PALMDALE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Tree ordinance allows for public cut-down appeals

Redondo Beach residents will now have the ability to appeal when the city plans to cut down a tree. The city council passed an ordinance Jan. 17 to allow the oversight for public-owned trees. Trees on private property are exempt. The issue originally came up last year in an effort...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County discusses success, shortcomings of its rollout of 988

Santa Clarita Valley sees suicide rates increase in the last two years; resources available to those in need. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report back on the rollout of the newly established 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, with county staff detailing the positive impact it’s had on county residents and some challenges to overcome.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita

A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy