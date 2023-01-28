Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly HillsWestmont Community NewsBeverly Hills, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this characterYir SotoBurbank, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
City unveils high-speed Internet service
LANCASTER — Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide. “We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
Henry Mayo CEO, President Roger Seaver Retires
Longtime President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver has retired from his position after having announced his retirement last year. Henry Mayo commemorated Seaver with a Facebook post on Saturday declaring him a “healthcare hero.” “Roger has provided tremendous leadership and guidance for our hospital and contributed greatly to healthcare in the ...
Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top
A developer is proposing a mixed-use complex in Crenshaw that will feature a Costco with 800 residential rental units above.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale touts economic development success
PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
signalscv.com
Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
easyreadernews.com
Tree ordinance allows for public cut-down appeals
Redondo Beach residents will now have the ability to appeal when the city plans to cut down a tree. The city council passed an ordinance Jan. 17 to allow the oversight for public-owned trees. Trees on private property are exempt. The issue originally came up last year in an effort...
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
lastandardnewspaper.com
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: A coalition builder
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has worked on or with every level of politics. On the state level she was a California State Assemblymember from 2004 to 2010. On the federal level she served in Congress from 2011 until she was elected as mayor of Los Angeles. On the county level she has formed partnerships to work on various initiatives. Community service wise, she is the founder of Community Coalition, which worked closely with many local organizations. During her campaign last year to become mayor, she conveyed the message in various ways that she will utilize her relationships to better serve Black communities.
signalscv.com
L.A. County discusses success, shortcomings of its rollout of 988
Santa Clarita Valley sees suicide rates increase in the last two years; resources available to those in need. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report back on the rollout of the newly established 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, with county staff detailing the positive impact it’s had on county residents and some challenges to overcome.
Santa Monica Mirror
New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street in Santa Monica
Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot. A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main Street in Santa Monica, offering retail space on the ground floor and office space on the second level. The project is planned at the corner of Main and Marine in...
Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita
A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Comments / 1