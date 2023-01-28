Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Canucks Trade Bo Horvat to Islanders
The Vancouver Canucks have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round pick.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
CBS Sports
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
CBS Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
FOX Sports
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for Colorado, and Logan O'Connor had two...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Calum Ritchie Steps Up Lately During Draft-Eligible Year
Calum Ritchie had a slow start to his NHL draft-eligible season, but he picked up with the Oshawa Generals as Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten discuss his game.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Need Landeskog on the Top Line When He Returns
Leave it to the Colorado Avalanche to silence the critics. After pretty much every analyst across Canada and the United States questioned the team’s ability to make it into the postseason, the Avalanche came charging out from weak footing in the Central Division to remind everyone what they’re made of. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are leading the charge, with both surging despite missing blueliner extraordinaire Cale Makar for a handful of contests.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 35 points
Curry amassed 35 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Raptors. Curry led the way for the Warriors, dropping a game-high 35 points, including six triples. Since returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. He has been a top-10 player over the past week, right in line with where his season rank. Barring another injury, Curry should be able to maintain his current value, providing a solid ROI for anyone who drafted him.
