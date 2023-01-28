Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Why You Shouldn't Use Tap Water in Humidifiers, Neti Pots, or Other Home Medical Devices
Water from the tap is safe to drink, but it may not be safe for other uses.
scitechdaily.com
Easily Recyclable and Compostable – A New Plastic With Excellent Mechanical Stability
How can plastics be designed so that they maintain their useful properties while also being more easily recyclable? Chemist Stefan Mecking and his research group at the University of Konstanz are focused on studying eco-friendly solutions for plastics. In their recent paper in the international edition of Angewandte Chemie, the team introduces a new polyester that exhibits material properties that are suitable for industrial use and environmentally responsible.
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Secrets of Climate Change: Linking Fossil Proxies to Living Bacteria
The missing piece in reconstructing the Earth’s climate history also provides a new understanding of the early evolution of life. Microbial skins made of lipids, or fatty molecules, can be preserved as fossils and reveal information about the past lives of these microorganisms. “Some microbial lipids are widely used...
scitechdaily.com
“Green” Biodegradable Medical Gowns Actually Produce Harmful Greenhouse Gases
According to new research published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, biodegradable medical gowns, which were intended to be a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional medical gowns, have been found to produce harmful greenhouse gases during their decomposition process. The use of disposable plasticized medical gowns – both conventional...
scitechdaily.com
Coffee + Milk: A Dynamic Duo for Fighting Inflammation
Can something as simple as a cup of coffee with milk have an anti-inflammatory effect in humans? Apparently so, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen. A combination of proteins and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties in immune cells. The researchers hope to be able to study the health effects on humans.
scitechdaily.com
Transistors Repurposed As Microchip “Clock” To Address Security Concerns and Supply Chain Weakness
Microchip fab plants in the United States can cram billions of data processing transistors onto a tiny silicon chip, but a critical device, in essence, a “clock,” to time the operation of those transistors must be made separately – creating a weak point in chip security and the supply line. A new approach uses commercial chip fab materials and techniques to fabricate specialized transistors that serve as the building block of this timing device, addressing the weak point and enabling new functionality through enhanced integration.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Cluster Headaches to Increased Risk of Additional Health Conditions
According to a study published in the journal Neurology, people who suffer from cluster headaches have an increased risk of developing other medical conditions, such as heart disease, mental disorders, and other neurologic diseases. Cluster headaches are intense and brief headaches that may occur repeatedly for days or even weeks....
scitechdaily.com
Dental Disaster: Common Children’s Medications Linked to Enamel Defects
The study examined the impact of celecoxib and indomethacin, two types of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the initial level of pain relief medication, along with paracetamol. According to a study conducted by the University of São Paulo in Brazil, which was published...
Medical News Today
How long can lice live on carpets and furniture?
Lice are parasites that need human blood to survive, so they cannot live long without a human host. On furniture or carpet, they usually die within 1–2 days. Lice are tiny insects that can live on the human body. There are. Head lice: Experts also call head lice pediculus...
scitechdaily.com
Healthy Plant-Based Diets Could Lower Men’s Risk of Colon Cancer
A diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and legumes and low in refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars may lower the risk of colorectal cancer in men, according to a study recently published in the journal BMC Medicine. The study found that consuming a plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of the disease.
