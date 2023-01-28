ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
homestyling.guru

2023 Bathroom Trends

In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
housebeautiful.com

Concrete basement transformed into chic guest bedroom

A concrete basement within a terraced house in North London, previously used as a storeroom, gym and gaming space, wasn't living up to its full potential for the owners of the property. So they embarked on a renovation project to rework the layout and squeeze in an extra guest bedroom with brilliant results.
RadarOnline

‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources

Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com

Sunshine Cottage w/ Stand-Up Loft Bedroom

This cute tiny home, dubbed the “Sunshine Cottage,” acted as a guest house in south Texas for a couple of years but is ready for a new address! Best part? No loft! The gooseneck bedroom has adequate headroom for most people. You walk into the kitchen which has...
TEXAS STATE
housebeautiful.com

The best rattan furniture for a breezy, bohemian scheme

Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.
tinyhousetalk.com

30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances

This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
tinyhousetalk.com

Cute & Quirky Tiny House by the Marsh

Donelle’s father left her some lovely property by a marsh, and she had promised him she’d do something great with it — so she had a lovely little cottage built on it, and plans on having a treehouse built in the future!. This 320 sq. ft. cottage...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods

When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...

