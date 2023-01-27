Read full article on original website
LPL Financial Expands with Two Teams of Financial Advisors
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that two teams of financial advisors who serve a combined $275 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial. Chris Corcoran CRPC, joins from Merrill Lynch and will be...
Capital Square Launches Eighth Opportunity Zone Fund
Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced the launch of CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII LLC. The project-specific opportunity zone fund will raise capital to develop Livano Knoxville, an approximately 348-unit Class A multifamily community in Knoxville, Tennessee. CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII seeks to raise $46.684...
ExchangeRight Reports Investor Returns of 6.67% to 11.25% on 10 Full-Cycle in 2022
ExchangeRight, a sponsor of securitized 1031 exchanges and other real estate offerings, announced it successfully met or exceeded investor cash flow targets across all offerings in 2022 while completing 10 full-cycle events that provided more than 700 investors with exits. The company claims that each full-cycle offering “outperformed projections,” generating...
