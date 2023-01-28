ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohde and the Saint Thomas Tommies host conference foe South Dakota

By The Associated Press
South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 4-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kruz Perrott-Hunt and the South Dakota Coyotes take on Andrew Rohde and the Saint Thomas Tommies on Saturday.

The Tommies are 10-0 on their home court. St. Thomas has a 6-4 record against teams above .500.

The Coyotes are 4-5 against conference opponents. South Dakota is seventh in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.8% as a team from downtown this season. Keaton Kutcher leads them shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rohde is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.9 points for the Coyotes. Perrott-Hunt is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

