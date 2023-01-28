Read full article on original website
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Clayton News Daily
RONDA RICH: The art of the biscuit
In our family, no food is held in higher esteem than the biscuit. Cornbread runs a close second, but there’s an art to making a biscuit that the easy-going, non-frills cornbread does not require. As you can imagine, when we eat out, we have high expectations of the biscuit...
Phillymag.com
An Exciting Venezuelan Spot Joins the Italian Market’s Lineup
Arepa Grub Spot works well for a quick snack or a meal where you can be alone with a sweet corn envelope straight off the flat-top grill. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I ended up walking straight into a pole....
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for Italian breakfast biscuits
The Passi bakery in Rome is long and quite narrow with terrazzo tiles and an L-shaped, glass-fronted counter. Even on the coldest day, it is warm, and when it rains they strew sawdust on the floor to prevent slipping. The bread is stacked on shelves and in crate-like sections that line the walls. The counter is home to everything else pulled from the ovens in the back: a few typically Roman hot dishes, lengths of pizza and focacce, tarts, cakes, buns and biscotti. Hundreds of biscotti.
