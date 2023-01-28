Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Food Network's Holiday Baking Champ Chef Nokee Bucayu Set to Prepare a Four Course Dinner at Wiltshire
Chef Nokee Bucayu is gearing up to serve up a Filipino Pop Up four course dinner at the Downtown Wiltshire Panty on Feb. 9. She stops by the Charlie Wilson KitchenAid Kitchen to share one of the dishes she will be serving!. To get reservations for this dinner, click here.
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
Lahaska Barbecue Spot Offering Football Sunday Catering in Honor of the Playoffs
The barbecue spot will take care of your catering needs during the playoffs. A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is offering catering services to supply their customers with the food they need for the playoff season. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is celebrating the Philadelphia...
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
Consulting chef on the film John Benhase shared pointers with PEOPLE for making the buzzy cheeseburger After finishing The Menu, I wasn't dreaming of fancy hors d'oeuvres or carefully-crafted main courses. Instead, I was craving a good old-fashioned cheeseburger. The film, now streaming on HBO Max, centers around Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) who is a mysterious cook at an elite island restaurant putting together an avant-garde lineup of dishes for his guests. One of his more hesitant diners, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), soon becomes privy to the deadly twists...
Eater
St. Paul’s Best-Kept Secret Is a New Jamaican Restaurant Serving Braised Oxtail and Escovitch Fish
Escovitch fish, shallow-fried and doused in a spicy vinegar sauce of bright peppers, carrots, and onions, is a staple of Jamaican cuisine. But it’s a rarity in the Twin Cities, where Jamaican restaurants are few and far between. (That said, the restaurants that do exist here are exceptional — spots like Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and Wha’ Jamaican hold it down with succulent goat curries and coco bread sandwiches.) Then, last fall, an exciting new option emerged when Nanny’s Jamaican Kitchen opened in a tidy building on Rice Street, replacing Redd Peppers, another Jamaican restaurant that had built a steady St. Paul following. Chef Okkoy Graham cooks there day in and day out, frying whole red snapper until the skin crisps into a fatty, silvery sheath.
Fox40
Cake by Jeff the Chef
Jeff the Chef brings loads of Valentine’s Day themed cheese cakes to Studio40!. Cakes By Jeff The Chef also creates custom cakes for birthdays, weddings, or any special occasion. Check out our Custom Cake Gallery to view some of our work.
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Shrimp “Scampi” Tacos
Wanna make some delicious garlic shrimp tacos? This unique recipe will be a delicious idea for dinner anytime of the week. 1) Heat a large pan on the stove and add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. 2) Sauté the shrimp (de-shelled and de-veined) and garlic...
boropark24.com
Junior Chef: Pizza Lolly's
Take each round of mini pizza dough and stick a lollipop stick in the back of it. Make sure to push it in strong enough. Lay them out on your cookie sheet that’s covered with a parchment paper. Step #3:. Pour a small amount of pizza sauce onto each...
Comments / 0