Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men’s singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins. The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another slalom in...
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic Lands 10th Australian Open Title
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final. In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a...
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Sabalenka Fights Back to Win Australian Open Women’s Final
Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to win the women’s singles at the Australian Open—her first grand slam tennis title. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings following the win over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Sabalenka lost the first set before recording a comeback victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic will take on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final tomorrow where he is hunting for a record-equaling 22nd major title.Read it at AP
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
Draw confirmed for 2023 Thailand Open Hua Hin as Andreescu starts campaign against Dart
The 2023 Thailand Open Draw has been confirmed with the WTA 250 set to take place in Hua Hin between January 30 - February 5. Bianca Andreescu has received a wildcard and is top seed in Thailand but receives a tough draw in former British No.1 and rising star, Harriet Dart.
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
