Kris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and Iowa shot 50 percent from 3-point range to beat visiting Rutgers 93-82 Sunday afternoon in Iowa City. Ahron Ulis scored 16 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 11 apiece for the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who broke a two-game slide.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO