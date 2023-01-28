ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Clayton News Daily

Kris Murray leads Iowa past Rutgers 93-82

Kris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and Iowa shot 50 percent from 3-point range to beat visiting Rutgers 93-82 Sunday afternoon in Iowa City. Ahron Ulis scored 16 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 11 apiece for the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who broke a two-game slide.
IOWA CITY, IA

