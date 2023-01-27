Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
msn.com
Carvana stock surges about 30% after trading halt (update)
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock rose just under 30% on Monday, continuing a wild trend for the highly-shorted stock. The strong gain came despite a halt for volatility in the opening minutes of trading. Shares of the Arizona-based online auto retailer jumped over 20% in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday, triggering the halt. After the pause, shares extended gains to over 30% and sustained the move into the close. The stock has risen over 100% to start 2023, rebounding sharply from about a 98% decline in 2022.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Vs Amazon Stock In 2023
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Slipped by Nearly 4% on Monday
News of a legal defeat drove Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) share price down on the first trading day of the week. The ruling from a federal appeals court not only went against the company, it produced headlines about one of the worst scandals in its history. As a result, the stock lost 3.7% of its value across the day, which compares unfavorably to the 1.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Four cities identified by Goldman Sachs to be on track for record home price drop
Four cities have been identified by Goldman Sachs as being on track for record drops in home prices.The investing giant announced in a note to clients earlier this month that home prices will decrease more this year than they previously expected. The bank said their preview of the housing market had grown worse and that they expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index to drop by 6.1 per cent year-over-year by the fourth quarter of this year. The previous estimate for the same time period was a drop of 4.1 per cent, according to Insider....
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Brinker International (EAT)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.06MM shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2020 they reported 1.50MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPD
In trading on Monday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as low as $25.42 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural...
NASDAQ
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Mesabi Trust (MSB)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.68MM shares of Mesabi Trust (MSB). This represents 20.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.13MM shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
Jabil Circuit (JBL) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Jabil Circuit said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the most recent...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Investors Should Zoom In on GoPro Stock
Early on, GoPro looked like a nifty product, but not necessarily a business that could support a company. Today, GoPro generates roughly $1 billion in revenue and is soundly profitable. Its new subscription service and a recently announced streaming channel suggest there's more opportunity ahead. You’re reading a free article...
Comments / 0