Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
7 Natural Sleep Aids to Try Instead of Melatonin
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.
How To Prevent Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that stops and restarts your breathing while you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or become blocked. As a result, you may sleep less soundly and wake up many times throughout the night.The cause of sleep apnea has much to do with your anatomy—or the way your body is structured. Some people may have a problem with their neck or jaw, have fat deposits that narrow their airways, or experience a change in how their brain monitors breathing while they sleep. Because sleep apnea has a lot to do with your bone structure and anatomy, you...
Teens who don’t sleep at higher risk for deadly disease: study
The days of pulling all-nighters might be over. Teens who don’t sleep enough could be at risk for a life-threatening illness, a new study suggests. Researchers from Stockholm University in Sweden discovered that teenagers who get less than seven hours of zzz’s every night are 40% to 50% more likely to later develop multiple sclerosis (MS), compared to those who get a sufficient amount of sleep. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects over 2.3 million people globally, according to the National MS Society. The chronic illness is marked by a breakdown in the body’s protective nerve coating, called the myelin sheath, resulting...
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation
At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
Why Doctors Say Waking Up At The Same Time Every Day Can Help You Sleep Better And Boost Your Energy
Proper rest is so important for your overall health. From brain performance to mood and even gut health, sleep plays a role in so many vital components of wellness—which is why it’s so essential to ensure you’re getting the best, most restful sleep p...
What to know about excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy
10–20% of the population. One common cause of EDS is narcolepsy. In this article, we look at what EDS is and its possible causes. We also explain how healthcare professionals diagnose and treat EDS. What is excessive daytime sleepiness?. A person who has EDS will regularly experience significant drowsiness...
Teens who don’t sleep enough have a higher risk of developing multiple sclerosis
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Getting eight hours of sleep is an age-old formula for maintaining optimal health. However, many adolescents fail to get a good night’s rest on a regular basis for various reasons. Now, scientists say not getting enough sleep as a teenager can lead to very serious health problems later on. Specifically, a team in Sweden finds lack of sleep as a teen increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS).
Obstructive sleep apnea tied to weaker bones and teeth in adults
Obstructive sleep apnea may be linked to low bone mineral density in adults, according to University at Buffalo-led research. The findings are crucial for individuals with sleep apnea, as low bone mineral density is an indicator of osteoporosis—a condition in which bones become weak and brittle. In addition to increasing the risk of fractures, low bone mineral density also impacts oral health, causing teeth to become loose and dental implants to fail, says senior author Thikriat Al-Jewair, DDS, associate professor of orthodontics in the UB School of Dental Medicine and director of the school's Advanced Education Program in Orthodontics.
Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says
Ever feel a bit stressed or need a concentration boost? Research suggests one remedy may be right under your nose. Chewing has benefits for brain function, stress, anxiety, exam performance, pain perception, as well as hunger and food intake. Here’s what the research about chewing more says, in experiments that used either food or chewing gum. What do teeth have to do with your brain? Being able to chew efficiently is related to how many teeth you have. While adults usually have 32 teeth, you need 20 teeth, with at least nine or ten pairs making contact, in order to chew...
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
Long-term effects of alcohol reveal interruptions of sleep and worsening anxiety
Many are learning in Dry January that alcohol is linked to poor sleeping habits and worsening mental health.
Some 20% of Americans are taking sleep medications, CDC says: 'Alarming' data
A study released in January from the CDC has found that some 20% of Americans may be taking medication to fall or stay asleep. One health professional finds this data "alarming."
Why it’s Difficult for Teens to Sleep
After a long day of homework and studying, you flop on the bed. You close your eyes for a few minutes and… are jolted by the sound of your alarm clock. You feel as though you haven’t slept for more than an hour, yet it is time for school again.
Research Calls The Safety Of Melatonin Into Question (Especially When Taken Nightly)
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Whether your sleep struggles have been due to anxiety, jet lag, or a chronic sleep condition, most of us have had trouble getting high-quality sleep at some point in our lives. This can leave many of us looking for a little help getting our ZZZ’s, either in the form of conventional or natural remedies.
