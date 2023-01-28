Read full article on original website
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
Yardbarker
Kris Murray leads Iowa past Rutgers 93-82
Kris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and Iowa shot 50 percent from 3-point range to beat visiting Rutgers 93-82 Sunday afternoon in Iowa City. Ahron Ulis scored 16 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 11 apiece for the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who broke a two-game slide.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
KCJJ
Snowmobiler rescued from Coralville Reservoir
A snowmobiler had to be rescued on the Coralville Reservoir Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice. In a release from the City of North Liberty, their Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service were dispatched just after 5pm for a report of a snowmobile and its rider that had fallen through the ice on the Reservoir. Arriving responders found a person in the water holding onto the ice in the reservoir just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge. Crews used ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes to execute the rescue.
Decorah Public Opinion
After a distinguished 40-year career, Decorah native Charles Lynch retires
Decorah native Charles Lynch, Professor of Epidemiology and former Medical Director and Principal Investigator of the Iowa Cancer Registry, retired last summer after an exceptional 40-year career at the University of Iowa. A 1970 graduate of Decorah High School, Lynch is the son of the late Tom and Doly Lynch...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
menifee247.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road
A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
KCJJ
Washington County man arrested after police chase in southwest Johnson County
A Washington County man has been arrested after a police chase through southwest Johnson County. The pursuit actually began just after midnight Friday in Washington County. Johnson County deputies joined the chase, which ended near 560th Street and Kansas Avenue between Hills and Kalona, just after 12:15 Friday morning. 36-year-old...
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
