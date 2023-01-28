ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Nexus

A.S. Office of the President hosts mental health town hall

UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Students Office of the President hosted a mental health town hall on Jan. 23 to give students the opportunity to engage with on-campus mental health professionals and voice concerns pertaining to mental health resources on campus. The town hall was held in Corwin Pavilion and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Supervisor Laura Capps advocates for taller bluff fencing in I.V.

Amidst renewed conversations around cliff safety in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps is supporting local efforts to amend the permitting process for blufftop fencing. Sworn in on Dec. 6, 2022, Capps represents the 2nd District, which includes portions of the cities of Goleta and Santa...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness speaks about taking care of mental health after Tyre Nichols’ graphic body camera video, mass shootings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After the body camera video release of the Memphis police-involved death of Tyre Nichols and the recent mass shootings across the U.S., Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness reminds the community about the mental health resources available. "It can leave people with behaviors such as trouble sleeping, irritability, difficulty concentrating, increased use The post Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness speaks about taking care of mental health after Tyre Nichols’ graphic body camera video, mass shootings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center

On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Loved ones remember late UCSB student-athlete Archawin Nimanong

Many celebrated Archawin Nimanong as an individual of selflessness and determination. Whether he was playing endless hours of lacrosse on UC Santa Barbara’s Division I team or ordering a flower bouquet for his mother from his hospital bed on Mother’s Day, Archawin was a student, friend, partner, brother and son with love to give and passions to share.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Until Monday

Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Sunday has been delayed a day. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, it is now planned for Monday. SpaceX tweeted Sunday morning that the launch was being delayed to allow them to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
