Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Daily Nexus
Associated Students Senate establishes Lunar New Year as university holiday
The UC Santa Barbara Associated Students Senate passed a resolution recommending the establishment of Lunar New Year as a university holiday at UC Santa Barbara during the Jan. 11 Senate meeting. The resolution, in light of the recent Lunar New Year holiday, prompted discussion on how students on campus celebrate.
Daily Nexus
Santa Barbara Women’s March gathers hundreds on Roe v. Wade anniversary
A Santa Barbara Women’s March on Jan. 22 — the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case protecting the right to abortion that was overturned last June — garnered hundreds of attendees. The march, which began in De La Guerra Plaza in downtown...
Daily Nexus
A.S. Office of the President hosts mental health town hall
UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Students Office of the President hosted a mental health town hall on Jan. 23 to give students the opportunity to engage with on-campus mental health professionals and voice concerns pertaining to mental health resources on campus. The town hall was held in Corwin Pavilion and...
Daily Nexus
Supervisor Laura Capps advocates for taller bluff fencing in I.V.
Amidst renewed conversations around cliff safety in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps is supporting local efforts to amend the permitting process for blufftop fencing. Sworn in on Dec. 6, 2022, Capps represents the 2nd District, which includes portions of the cities of Goleta and Santa...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness speaks about taking care of mental health after Tyre Nichols’ graphic body camera video, mass shootings
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After the body camera video release of the Memphis police-involved death of Tyre Nichols and the recent mass shootings across the U.S., Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness reminds the community about the mental health resources available. "It can leave people with behaviors such as trouble sleeping, irritability, difficulty concentrating, increased use The post Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness speaks about taking care of mental health after Tyre Nichols’ graphic body camera video, mass shootings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4
The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is having a national recruitment day on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 Oakridge Rd. in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center
On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Daily Nexus
Loved ones remember late UCSB student-athlete Archawin Nimanong
Many celebrated Archawin Nimanong as an individual of selflessness and determination. Whether he was playing endless hours of lacrosse on UC Santa Barbara’s Division I team or ordering a flower bouquet for his mother from his hospital bed on Mother’s Day, Archawin was a student, friend, partner, brother and son with love to give and passions to share.
Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX has selected Jan. 29 at 8:47 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier 'SCV009 Eclectic Elena' into low earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Until Monday
Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Sunday has been delayed a day. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, it is now planned for Monday. SpaceX tweeted Sunday morning that the launch was being delayed to allow them to...
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
sitelinesb.com
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Comments / 0