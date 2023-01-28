Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Albany Herald
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Aussie Open, 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men’s singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne. The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic tops Stefanos Tsitsipas for 22nd Grand Slam title, tying Nadal's record
A year after being deported days before the Australian Open started, Novak Djokovic lifted the 2023 Australian Open trophy with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. With the win, the 35-year-old Serbian star extended his record at Melbourne Park to...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
US News and World Report
Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic Lands 10th Australian Open Title
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final. In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a...
Sabalenka Fights Back to Win Australian Open Women’s Final
Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to win the women’s singles at the Australian Open—her first grand slam tennis title. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings following the win over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Sabalenka lost the first set before recording a comeback victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic will take on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final tomorrow where he is hunting for a record-equaling 22nd major title.Read it at AP
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph
Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
tennisuptodate.com
Draw confirmed for 2023 Thailand Open Hua Hin as Andreescu starts campaign against Dart
The 2023 Thailand Open Draw has been confirmed with the WTA 250 set to take place in Hua Hin between January 30 - February 5. Bianca Andreescu has received a wildcard and is top seed in Thailand but receives a tough draw in former British No.1 and rising star, Harriet Dart.
atptour.com
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Final Preview: Djokovic v Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in his 10th Australian Open final hoping to improve to 10-0 in finals and capture that elusive 10h one. Novak Djokovic is a huge favourite to win the Australian Open simply due to the way he performed at the event in the past. Nobody has ever played better than Djokovic in Australia as he has a chance to win his 10th one this year. He played in nine finals so far and won all nine. He also holds the record for most consecutive wins at the event (27) and never lost a final or semi-final in Australia.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 30-01)
The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
Comments / 0