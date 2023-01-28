ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale

Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
coinjournal.net

Is Silvergate stock a ‘buy’ after it suspended preferred stock dividend?

Silvergate Capital Corp suspends dividend on its preferred stock. Wedbush Securities analyst reiterates his neutral rating on “SI”. Silvergate stock is currently down over 85% since mid-August. Silvergate Capital Corp ended 5.0% down on Friday after the crypto bank suspended dividend on its preferred stock. Silvergate is trying...
NEWSBTC

U.S. Government Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Crypto Risk For Investors

The U.S. government is set to tighten regulations to mitigate the growing risks associated with the crypto industry. This development comes after increased scrutiny following the collapse of FTX and Terra Luna in 2022. In a press release on January 27, the White House put forward a comprehensive roadmap designed...
NEWSBTC

Cardano’s (ADA) first native stablecoin will launch next week, Binance (BNB) Moved $346M for the Defunct Exchange Bitzlato, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in massive 500% profits to investors

The cryptocurrency industry is constantly changing and evolving, with new technologies and protocols emerging. In this article, we’ll take a look at three major cryptocurrencies: Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The latter has taken centre stage as it has become one of the most profitable alternative investments in the market.

