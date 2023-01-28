ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD: Fire at vacant McFarland building causes $4M loss

For three hours firefighters battled flames Sunday that consumed a vacant residential structure in McFarland, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Twenty-five personnel sprayed water on a 3,500-square-foot, single-story structure in the 29000 block Schuster Road with help from North Kern State Prison firefighters.
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace was one of Bakersfield’s best tourist attractions. And after reopening, it has become a really hot ticket, Pete Tittl noted after his visit in September. The steakhouse/nightclub was forced to close in March 2020, and in early 2022 reopened three nights...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire causes $30K in damage to vacant Taft building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Food truck corner offers fine dining and live entertainment for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest place to eat in Bakersfield doesn’t have linen napkins or sterling flatware, and it doesn’t require reservations. It’s a lot on the corner of Rosedale and Calloway lined with food trucks, unofficially named “SoCal-Food-Truck-Park.” The trucks offer a wide variety of food options, including tamales, sliders, funnel cakes, shrimp […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Bakersfield, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy