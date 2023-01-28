Forecast: Moderate to Heavy snow in some areas overnight

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: WINTER STORM WARNING posted for Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montclam, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties through !0 A.M. Sunday for 5 to 8 inches of snow overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for counties south of I-96 and Oceana. Click HERE for the latest updates. If you live along and south of I-94, you can plan on 2" to 4" of accumulation by Sunday morning, with lesser amounts near Coldwater where temperatures may support a brief rain shower or mix. All-in-all, keep your snow gear handy once again this weekend! Cold air is on tap this weekend dropping high temperatures into the 20s. The cold snap is likely to hang around into the beginning of February. Tuesday will be the coldest day next week with a high temperature of 18 degrees. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT : Widespread snow showers with some mix precipitation possible along the Indiana border. Cloudy and breezy. Lows in near 20 degrees. Winds shift east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Steady snow ending in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with moments of sunshine possible. Highs in the middle and upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

