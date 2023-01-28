ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today

Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort

An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Details Are Nostalgic

The Walt Disney Company is officially celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. While all the Disney parks around the world are joining in on the fun with this major milestone, Disneyland will be at the main hub, and is the first to kick off the Disney100 celebration with a brand new attraction. Located in Mickey’s Toontown, Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is full of easter eggs that are nostalgic AF for anyone who grew up watching Disney movies and cartoons.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneytips.com

Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month

Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort

Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Just Updated the Monorail for Disney100 and Fans Are Going Crazy!

The Disneyland Monorail needed a facelift, and what an amazing turnaround!. Any Guest that has ever ridden the Disneyland Monorail System will hear on the narration that it was the first daily operating monorail system in the western hemisphere. Walt Disney himself was so impressed with the system that he even pitched a citywide monorail system in Los Angeles, in Southern California which didn’t pan out. Still, the attraction has been a staple at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney district, and other Disney Parks around the world for decades!
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic Monorail Just Got a Brand New Look

Disney’s monorail systems have been a memorable part of visiting the theme parks since the original Disneyland monorail system opened in 1959. In the years since, the system has been expanded to Walt Disney World and the Tokyo Disney Resort, and has grown to enjoy a massive following of fans.
Gizmodo

The Disney100 Begins With Dazzling Cinematic Experiences at Disneyland

It’s perfectly fitting that Mickey Mouse, the icon Walt Disney credits for the start of the Walt Disney Animation studios, is finally getting a ride at Disneyland just in time for Disney’s 100th anniversary. That’s not all; Disney100 is being celebrated at Disney Parks in a big way with two nighttime spectaculars that pay homage to the company’s animation legacy and its modern blockbuster franchises.
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement

After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
Elite Daily

Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown

Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
WDW News Today

Limited Release Vintage Magic Kingdom Map MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

A new vintage Magic Kingdom map MagicBand+ has joined the 50th-anniversary Vault Collection available throughout Walt Disney World. Instead of the opening day map featured on earlier merchandise, this features a late 1970s map. Previous items with this design include a pin, bags, and a travel tumbler. Limited Release Magic...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Guest Had Seizure on Popular Roller Coaster

Another round of reported injuries have been released from Walt Disney World Resort from the tail end of last year and include instances of injured limbs, cardiac issues, and a seizure. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcome Guests of all ages, often in almost any...
ORLANDO, FL

