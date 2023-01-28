Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
Disneyland Brings Back Something You Never Expected
The Mouse House has reached deep into its past for a new attraction parents my have to explain to their kids.
Elite Daily
Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Details Are Nostalgic
The Walt Disney Company is officially celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. While all the Disney parks around the world are joining in on the fun with this major milestone, Disneyland will be at the main hub, and is the first to kick off the Disney100 celebration with a brand new attraction. Located in Mickey’s Toontown, Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is full of easter eggs that are nostalgic AF for anyone who grew up watching Disney movies and cartoons.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneytips.com
Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month
Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
Inside the Magic
Disneyland Just Updated the Monorail for Disney100 and Fans Are Going Crazy!
The Disneyland Monorail needed a facelift, and what an amazing turnaround!. Any Guest that has ever ridden the Disneyland Monorail System will hear on the narration that it was the first daily operating monorail system in the western hemisphere. Walt Disney himself was so impressed with the system that he even pitched a citywide monorail system in Los Angeles, in Southern California which didn’t pan out. Still, the attraction has been a staple at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney district, and other Disney Parks around the world for decades!
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic Monorail Just Got a Brand New Look
Disney’s monorail systems have been a memorable part of visiting the theme parks since the original Disneyland monorail system opened in 1959. In the years since, the system has been expanded to Walt Disney World and the Tokyo Disney Resort, and has grown to enjoy a massive following of fans.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
Gizmodo
The Disney100 Begins With Dazzling Cinematic Experiences at Disneyland
It’s perfectly fitting that Mickey Mouse, the icon Walt Disney credits for the start of the Walt Disney Animation studios, is finally getting a ride at Disneyland just in time for Disney’s 100th anniversary. That’s not all; Disney100 is being celebrated at Disney Parks in a big way with two nighttime spectaculars that pay homage to the company’s animation legacy and its modern blockbuster franchises.
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
Elite Daily
Is Disney’s MagicBand+ Worth It At Disneyland? A Breakdown
Disney is always looking for new ways guests can experience the parks for the first time. Usually, it’s through all-new attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped menu items, and characters making their debut for meet and greets, but the MagicBand+ is something completely different. If you’ve been to Walt Disney World in the last decade, you’ve probably experienced the OG MagicBands, but the new Disney MagicBand+ at Disneyland comes with some extra perks that might make you consider adding it to your theme park visit.
WDW News Today
Limited Release Vintage Magic Kingdom Map MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
A new vintage Magic Kingdom map MagicBand+ has joined the 50th-anniversary Vault Collection available throughout Walt Disney World. Instead of the opening day map featured on earlier merchandise, this features a late 1970s map. Previous items with this design include a pin, bags, and a travel tumbler. Limited Release Magic...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Guest Had Seizure on Popular Roller Coaster
Another round of reported injuries have been released from Walt Disney World Resort from the tail end of last year and include instances of injured limbs, cardiac issues, and a seizure. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcome Guests of all ages, often in almost any...
