Kansas City, MO

Chris Jones, Kansas City DT, mocks 'Burrowhead' talk with multiple mentions of it

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
You know Sunday night's AFC title game in Kansas City can't get here soon enough when the term "Burrowhead Stadium" has been heard as much as it has in the past 48 hours.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan and musician Melissa Etheridge and tight end and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Travis Kelce suggested that the use of "Burrowhead" would "fire up Arrowhead" and the Chiefs as "bulletin-board material."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval apologized for a video that included a "Burrowhead" reference.

And Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones mentioned "Burrowhead" multiple times during remarks he made to reporters Friday, which concluded with Jones saying, "See y'all at Burrowhead Stadium":

NFL Films tweeted video earlier in the week of miked-up Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton telling fans at the end of the Bengals' win in Buffalo, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead."

