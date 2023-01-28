Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember watching Keyontae Johnson collapse on the sideline during a game in December 2020. They will share the floor with him again this weekend on opposite sides. The senior forward has an unspecified heart condition. He has helped the Wildcats reach No. 5 in the nation as they prepare to face the Gators in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Johnson is third in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.3 points per game, third in rebounding at 7.5 per game and is in the league’s top 10 in field-goal percentage.
