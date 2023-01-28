ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in Gattis’ lone season. He was brought in by Miami only a few weeks after winning the 2021 Broyles Award. That's the prize given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He won it while serving as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff. But Miami's offense struggled in 2022 and coach Mario Cristobal decided to make a change.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: No OC news, Hoops collapse at Pittsburgh

A day after firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis all is quiet about any potential replacements. Speculation was vast about potential replacement following Gattis being fired on Friday. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team was on the verge of victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday but was outscored 11-0 in the last two minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 a.m. EST

Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. He says so. His coach says so. And also making that clear were his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title that culminated with a straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. And Djokovic will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. He says he can't...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Allen has 23 as UMKC takes down Denver 70-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 23 points helped UMKC defeat Denver 70-60 on Saturday night. Allen added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 13 points, going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. was 4-of-6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding four blocks. ...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

College football recruiting: 2023's top 25 classes entering National Signing Day

College football's early signing period for the 2023 gave us a good idea of which programs won an offseason title, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board entering National Signing Day this week. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and that's not expected to change with Alabama and Georgia locked in as the nation's top recruiters this cycle.
COLORADO STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy