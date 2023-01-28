Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
Fans Call Out 'Snobby' Kendall Jenner For Complaining About Lavish Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner can't catch a break when it comes to the public's opinion. While attending the lavish opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, the super model appeared to call her previous trips to Dubai "horrible." Fans were quick to slam the super model after the clip went viral on TikTok.Jenner, 27, was chatting with a group of friends during the star-studded bash when she was caught on camera looking miserable as she described her experiences in the United Arab Emirates. "This is my third time. The first two times were horrible! Oh my god!" she could be seen saying. KENDALL...
In Style
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever
Year after year, the iconic star-studded selfie from the 2014 Oscars has remained unmatched — that is, until this weekend. On Saturday, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah (three of Hollywood's most powerful women) posed together for several group photos that surely will go down in pop culture history at the 25th anniversary party for Anastasia Soare’s beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Shutting down the internet with so much star power in one photo, Kim, J.Lo, and Oprah were all smiles, as they seemingly knew exactly the kind of commotion their selfie would stir up.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
A Taylor Swift Breakup-Themed Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine's Day
Are you ready for it, Swifties? Are you ready for Valentine's Day, that is? If you're single, then the holiday is probably not your favorite day of the year (although, it is a great excuse to eat chocolate and watch a rom-com). According to Statista, Valentine's Day raked in close to $24 billion in 2022 alone. Contrary to popular belief, being single doesn't mean you can't participate in the money-spending holiday, especially when fruity drinks and Taylor Swift's music is involved.
People
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love. On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years. In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of...
Harry Styles split his pants in the middle of a concert while performing in front of his childhood celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston
The "As It Was" singer was caught on video tearing his pants while onstage at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing controversial necklace
Kylie Jenner's new accessory has been slammed by the internet. The beauty mogul has received strong criticism for wearing a necklace, which some people have branded 'tone deaf' and 'tacky'. After Kylie was spotted watching supermodel Irina Shayk wearing the equally controversial black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show...
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian’s '08 Face Framing Layers Serve OG 'KUWTK' Vibes
Specifically for hair, the best thing about hairstyle trends are the icons that wore them when they were a hot topic and can revive them in a fresh way over again. Don’t believe us? Ask Kourtney Kardashian who reminded us of how haute her ’00s short, face-framing layers were.
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video
The reality star is glowing in her latest TikTok.
Kendall Jenner trolled for ‘finally learning how to hold her own umbrella’
Don’t you dare rain on her parade. Kendall Jenner seemingly poked fun at the people who slammed her for asking her bodyguard to hold an umbrella for her. The model, 27, took to Instagram Stories to repost a pic where she walked in the rain while holding — yes indeed — a black umbrella. In the pic originally posted by Forward, a fashion brand, she rocked a knee-length denim dress and black rain boots while flashing a smile at the paps. Internet trolls immediately took to the comment section to applaud her for “finally learning how to hold her own umbrella,” as...
Megan Fox’s new hair transformation: Blonde bob with bangs
Megan Fox is changing things up! The Hollywood star decided to try a new hairstyle, trading her signature dark hair for a blonde look with bangs. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share some selfies with her fans and followers, and while it’s unclear if...
