Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident
The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
Ex-NFL RB Rips AFC Championship Officials with ‘Burrowhead’ Barb
Danny Woodhead was among those who weren’t pleased with the calls in Sunday’s title game.
Burrow comes up short of leading Bengals back to Super Bowl
Joe Burrow couldn't carry the Cincinnati Bengals to a second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday night
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
Missouri rep trolls Bengals players, Cincinnati mayor after Chiefs win
Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) took time on Monday to troll a couple of Cincinnati Bengals players and the city’s mayor after the Kansas City Chiefs’s victory Sunday in the AFC Championship game. “Today I rise to honor my Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC championship and their berth in Super Bowl LVII,” the first-term lawmaker…
Ickey Woods: his take on Bengals-Chiefs playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke speaks with former Bengals player Ickey Woods on what he thinks is in store for the game in Kansas City. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
The Bengals' loss was pretty embarrassing after all of that trash they talked
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The Bengals had a lot of fun in the days leading up to Sunday’s AFC title game with the Chiefs, didn’t they?
Chiefs fan mocks Bengals’ loss on the House floor: ‘The Bungles’
Rep. Mark Alford ripped the Cincinnati Bengals for penalties that cost them the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and mocked Cincinnati Mayor "Jabroni."
‘We’re the top dogs. Who Dey,’ fans say as Bengals return home after Sunday’s loss
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home to fans filled with pride early Monday morning. Bengals players arrived at Paycor Stadium just before daybreak. They were welcomed by fans who stood in the freezing cold after Sunday’s tough game when the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-23.
Slideshow: Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals slug it out in AFC Championship Game
See the action from Sunday’s battle for the AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bengals have ‘a lot to be proud of,’ coach Taylor says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday his players should be proud of what they accomplished this season. Even though the Bengals came up short of their Super Bowl hopes, there were a lot of positives in the season for Taylor. Cincinnati’s season ended Sunday in Kansas...
'It hasn't set in': Bengals reflect on the AFC championship game with an eye toward next season
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Michael Thomas has never experienced better camaraderie in an NFL locker room than this season at Paycor Stadium. "Love these dudes; love this group," said Thomas, who began his NFL career in 2013. "Special group. One of the best locker rooms I've ever been in 11 years playing in this league. It ain't close. I just see everybody showing respect, paying respect cleaning out the locker room and whatnot and trying to figure out what's next."
