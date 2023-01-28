ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
thecomeback.com

Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident

The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
Fox 19

Ickey Woods: his take on Bengals-Chiefs playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke speaks with former Bengals player Ickey Woods on what he thinks is in store for the game in Kansas City. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19

Bengals have ‘a lot to be proud of,’ coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday his players should be proud of what they accomplished this season. Even though the Bengals came up short of their Super Bowl hopes, there were a lot of positives in the season for Taylor. Cincinnati’s season ended Sunday in Kansas...
WCPO

'It hasn't set in': Bengals reflect on the AFC championship game with an eye toward next season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Michael Thomas has never experienced better camaraderie in an NFL locker room than this season at Paycor Stadium. "Love these dudes; love this group," said Thomas, who began his NFL career in 2013. "Special group. One of the best locker rooms I've ever been in 11 years playing in this league. It ain't close. I just see everybody showing respect, paying respect cleaning out the locker room and whatnot and trying to figure out what's next."
