KPVI Newschannel 6
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT just landed one of its highest-rated recruits ever in Houston linebacker Jayven Anderson
North Texas has enjoyed quite a few recruiting wins since Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December. None quite measure up to what UNT accomplished Monday when Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety Jayven Anderson committed to UNT. Anderson is rated No. 54 nationally among linebackers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49
The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
KPVI Newschannel 6
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have announced delays or closures. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements. Hawkins ISD: Starting...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect
More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
