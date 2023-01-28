ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit

North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49

The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have announced delays or closures. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements. Hawkins ISD: Starting...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect

More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

