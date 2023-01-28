ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came

Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
MMA Fighting

Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285

Cody Garbrandt needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed with a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans that Julio Arce is out of his upcoming matchup with Garbrandt, which was scheduled for UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Eurosport. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Raul Rosas Jr. Promises To Be A Three Division Champion In The UFC

One of the UFC’s brightest young stars, Raul Rosas Jr. has lofty goals for his UFC career. Last year the UFC made a bold move to bring a 17-year-old fighter on to compete in the Dana White Contender Series. That fighter was Raul Rosas Jr. He quickly turned heads as he defeated Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. He became the youngest fighter ever to be signed to the UFC but now has some big goals ahead of him to make another kind of history.
bjpenndotcom

Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”

UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
MMA Fighting

Damir Ismagulov says he’ll delay retirement for final fight on UFC contract, calls out Arman Tsarukyan for rematch

Damir Ismagulov still plans to retire, but wants to finish what he started in the UFC. Following his UFC Vegas 66 loss to Arman Tsarukyan in December, Ismagulov announced his retirement on social media — which left the MMA community quite surprised. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed that he has one more fight left on his current UFC contract and has made the decision to fight it out.
MMA Fighting

Brandon Moreno happy to be done with Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry, unsure how Figueiredo will fare at bantamweight

Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed UFC flyweight champion of the world, and he couldn’t be happier. At UFC 283, Moreno scored his second win over Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a TKO by doctor stoppage after the third round to claim the undisputed flyweight title. Heading into the bout, Moreno spoke openly about the fatigue that came with facing the same opponent repeatedly over the past two years, saying that his goal was to put an end to their rivalry this time around, and with Figueiredo announcing after the fight that he intends to move up to bantamweight, Moreno managed to do just that, something he’s very happy about.
defpen

Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador

History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy