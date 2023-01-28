Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Ismael Bonfim flattens Terrance McKinney
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2023: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came
Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
MMA Fighting
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed with a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans that Julio Arce is out of his upcoming matchup with Garbrandt, which was scheduled for UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Eurosport. According...
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Raul Rosas Jr. Promises To Be A Three Division Champion In The UFC
One of the UFC’s brightest young stars, Raul Rosas Jr. has lofty goals for his UFC career. Last year the UFC made a bold move to bring a 17-year-old fighter on to compete in the Dana White Contender Series. That fighter was Raul Rosas Jr. He quickly turned heads as he defeated Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. He became the youngest fighter ever to be signed to the UFC but now has some big goals ahead of him to make another kind of history.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s “huge” advice to him while meeting in Saudi Arabia
Francis Ngannou had a sudden chat with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has just recently disclosed some of the advice that Ronaldo gave him during their time together. Recent events in Riyadh included a meeting between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and current Saudi Pro League superstar Ronaldo,...
MMA Fighting
Damir Ismagulov says he’ll delay retirement for final fight on UFC contract, calls out Arman Tsarukyan for rematch
Damir Ismagulov still plans to retire, but wants to finish what he started in the UFC. Following his UFC Vegas 66 loss to Arman Tsarukyan in December, Ismagulov announced his retirement on social media — which left the MMA community quite surprised. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed that he has one more fight left on his current UFC contract and has made the decision to fight it out.
Ciryl Gane’s Coach Discusses Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones Bout
Fernand Lopez is responsible for the recently departed heavyweight's entry to UFC in 2015.
MMA Fighting
Brandon Moreno happy to be done with Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry, unsure how Figueiredo will fare at bantamweight
Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed UFC flyweight champion of the world, and he couldn’t be happier. At UFC 283, Moreno scored his second win over Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a TKO by doctor stoppage after the third round to claim the undisputed flyweight title. Heading into the bout, Moreno spoke openly about the fatigue that came with facing the same opponent repeatedly over the past two years, saying that his goal was to put an end to their rivalry this time around, and with Figueiredo announcing after the fight that he intends to move up to bantamweight, Moreno managed to do just that, something he’s very happy about.
Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador
History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
Boxing Scene
Nacho: Tank-Garcia is a Very Attractive Fight - It Should End By Knockout
Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain, the legendary Mexican trainer believes in undefeated junior welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, even if others don’t, because he's followed his career and watched him fight since Ryan was a kid. “I saw him fight when he was a kid, two or three little fights," Beristain told...
Bellator 290: Make your predictions for Bader vs. Fedor 2, Eblen vs. Tokov title fights
We want your predictions for Saturday’s Bellator 290 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Raul Rosas Jr. 'ain't celebrating' until he wins UFC titles at 135, 145 and 155 pounds
Raul Rosas Jr.’s goals are a lot bigger than just becoming the youngest UFC champion. Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), at just 18, became the youngest fighter in UFC history when he dusted Jay Perrin by first-round submission in his octagon debut this past December. Rosas Jr., who...
