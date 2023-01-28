The Indiana Hoosiers are back in the Associated Press Top-25 poll after a three week stretch of missing out, and they have a five-game winning streak to thank for it. Indiana is ranked No. 21 in Monday's updated AP Top-25, and it is the ninth week overall this season that the Hoosiers have been ranked. Indiana fell out of the top-25 on Jan. 11 following a three-game losing skid, but have slowly regained the trust of the AP voters and garnered 250 voting points this week.

