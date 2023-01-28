ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March

After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Pickleball Club gives city of Opelika $60,000 donation

The Opelika Pickleball Club recently gave a $60,000 donation to the city of Opelika. Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, presented the check to the city at its Jan. 17 council meeting. “Based on revenues from our local sponsors, international sponsorships, our tournaments, and our membership — which...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
WSFA

Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series. People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon. The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
OPELIKA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July

Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway. Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
MONTGOMERY, AL

