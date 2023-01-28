Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Pickleball Club gives city of Opelika $60,000 donation
The Opelika Pickleball Club recently gave a $60,000 donation to the city of Opelika. Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, presented the check to the city at its Jan. 17 council meeting. “Based on revenues from our local sponsors, international sponsorships, our tournaments, and our membership — which...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
WTVM
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series. People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon. The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from...
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Junior parent meeting to be held for MPS parents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Carver High School Monday at 6 p.m., where parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July
Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway. Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
Comments / 0