Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
kezi.com
Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
kezi.com
Oregon women claim narrow win over Cal, improve to 14-6
BERKELEY, Cal--- The Ducks earned a 78-73 win over Cal, on Friday, in Berkeley. With the win, the Ducks improved to 14-6 and 5-4 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was led by Grace VanSlooten who finished with 20 points while going 8-15 from the floor. VanSlooten also added nine rebounds.
gostanford.com
Cardinal Falls in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Stanford suffered its first loss of the 2023 season Saturday, falling to No. 7 California in Haas Pavilion, 197.525-196.075. The Cardinal's freshman class recorded seven career-best efforts throughout the meet, as freshman Taralyn Nguyen totaled collegiate bests on both vault (9.850) and floor (9.875), Anna Roberts secured career bests on bars (9.850), floor (9.925, share of the floor title), and all-around (39.375), and matched her career-best vault total (9.900), while Claire Dean marked her top scores in a Stanford leo on bars (9.800) and beam (9.900).
Athletics director continues to back Brent Brennan while expecting better results
Following a winning football season seen as incomplete by many fans, the athletics director at San Jose State continues to support head coach Brent Brennan. “I believe in Coach Brennan and the culture that he has here at San Jose State,” said athletics director Jeff Konya in an interview with Inside the Spartans.
kezi.com
Solomon Nice's buzzer-beater wins "Abby's Legendary Play of the Week"
EUGENE, Ore--- Solomon Nice's buzzer-beater to lift South Eugene over Roseburg, on Friday night, is this week's "Abby's Legendary Play of the Week." You can watch the video of the game-winning shot, above.
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
kezi.com
Roundball Wrap: January 27, 2023
EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 4 of Roundball Wrap is complete. Here are scores from around the area:
kezi.com
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations
Founded in 1991, Willow Street Wood-Fired Pizza in San Jose is a successful combination of traditional and trendy, with a friendly atmosphere, quality ingredients and an innovative menu that will please families and foodies alike. Take the Willow Burger. It might seem odd that a hamburger is one of the best-selling items at a pizza place, but... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
kezi.com
E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Certain paths in the eastern part of Alton baker Park will no longer allow most personal electric transportation devices, according to the city of Eugene. The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, according to signs on certain paths in the park. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
kezi.com
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
kezi.com
Local law enforcement emphasize seat belt usage for "Click It or Ticket" campaign
EUGENE, Ore. -- Law enforcement agencies including the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and others will be policing seat belt usage more tightly for the next few weeks as part of a national program. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s...
