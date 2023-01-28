ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

kezi.com

Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon women claim narrow win over Cal, improve to 14-6

BERKELEY, Cal--- The Ducks earned a 78-73 win over Cal, on Friday, in Berkeley. With the win, the Ducks improved to 14-6 and 5-4 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was led by Grace VanSlooten who finished with 20 points while going 8-15 from the floor. VanSlooten also added nine rebounds.
EUGENE, OR
gostanford.com

Cardinal Falls in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - Stanford suffered its first loss of the 2023 season Saturday, falling to No. 7 California in Haas Pavilion, 197.525-196.075. The Cardinal's freshman class recorded seven career-best efforts throughout the meet, as freshman Taralyn Nguyen totaled collegiate bests on both vault (9.850) and floor (9.875), Anna Roberts secured career bests on bars (9.850), floor (9.925, share of the floor title), and all-around (39.375), and matched her career-best vault total (9.900), while Claire Dean marked her top scores in a Stanford leo on bars (9.800) and beam (9.900).
STANFORD, CA
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations

Founded in 1991, Willow Street Wood-Fired Pizza in San Jose is a successful combination of traditional and trendy, with a friendly atmosphere, quality ingredients and an innovative menu that will please families and foodies alike. Take the Willow Burger. It might seem odd that a hamburger is one of the best-selling items at a pizza place, but... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose pizzeria unites generations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
kezi.com

E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Certain paths in the eastern part of Alton baker Park will no longer allow most personal electric transportation devices, according to the city of Eugene. The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, according to signs on certain paths in the park. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
CORVALLIS, OR

