Read full article on original website
Related
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
CNET
7 Natural Sleep Aids to Try Instead of Melatonin
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.
How To Prevent Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that stops and restarts your breathing while you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or become blocked. As a result, you may sleep less soundly and wake up many times throughout the night.The cause of sleep apnea has much to do with your anatomy—or the way your body is structured. Some people may have a problem with their neck or jaw, have fat deposits that narrow their airways, or experience a change in how their brain monitors breathing while they sleep. Because sleep apnea has a lot to do with your bone structure and anatomy, you...
Teens who don’t sleep at higher risk for deadly disease: study
The days of pulling all-nighters might be over. Teens who don’t sleep enough could be at risk for a life-threatening illness, a new study suggests. Researchers from Stockholm University in Sweden discovered that teenagers who get less than seven hours of zzz’s every night are 40% to 50% more likely to later develop multiple sclerosis (MS), compared to those who get a sufficient amount of sleep. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects over 2.3 million people globally, according to the National MS Society. The chronic illness is marked by a breakdown in the body’s protective nerve coating, called the myelin sheath, resulting...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation
At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
Why Doctors Say Waking Up At The Same Time Every Day Can Help You Sleep Better And Boost Your Energy
Proper rest is so important for your overall health. From brain performance to mood and even gut health, sleep plays a role in so many vital components of wellness—which is why it’s so essential to ensure you’re getting the best, most restful sleep p...
Exercising While Stoned: I Tried a Cannabis Workout Class
Being stoned can improve certain activities, such as auditioning for a Takis commercial. Other situations are best avoided, such as legal depositions or, one would think, working out. So I was suspicious when a friend told me that he prefers lifting weights when high. As does Joe Rogan. They claim that being baked helps improve their form by allowing them to feel how specific muscles engage — instead of trying to figure it out by looking in a mirror, which you cannot do while high due to giggling.More from The Hollywood ReporterWest Hollywood's Haute Cannabis HangoutsMental Health Visibility Only Goes So...
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Long-term effects of alcohol reveal interruptions of sleep and worsening anxiety
Many are learning in Dry January that alcohol is linked to poor sleeping habits and worsening mental health.
Medical News Today
What to know about excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy
10–20% of the population. One common cause of EDS is narcolepsy. In this article, we look at what EDS is and its possible causes. We also explain how healthcare professionals diagnose and treat EDS. What is excessive daytime sleepiness?. A person who has EDS will regularly experience significant drowsiness...
Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says
Ever feel a bit stressed or need a concentration boost? Research suggests one remedy may be right under your nose. Chewing has benefits for brain function, stress, anxiety, exam performance, pain perception, as well as hunger and food intake. Here’s what the research about chewing more says, in experiments that used either food or chewing gum. What do teeth have to do with your brain? Being able to chew efficiently is related to how many teeth you have. While adults usually have 32 teeth, you need 20 teeth, with at least nine or ten pairs making contact, in order to chew...
KTVZ
Weight loss surgery extends lives, study finds
Weight loss surgery reduces the risk of premature death, especially from such obesity-related conditions as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to a new 40-year study of nearly 22,000 people who had bariatric surgery in Utah. Compared with those of similar weight, people who underwent one of four types of...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea tied to weaker bones and teeth in adults
Obstructive sleep apnea may be linked to low bone mineral density in adults, according to University at Buffalo-led research. The findings are crucial for individuals with sleep apnea, as low bone mineral density is an indicator of osteoporosis—a condition in which bones become weak and brittle. In addition to increasing the risk of fractures, low bone mineral density also impacts oral health, causing teeth to become loose and dental implants to fail, says senior author Thikriat Al-Jewair, DDS, associate professor of orthodontics in the UB School of Dental Medicine and director of the school's Advanced Education Program in Orthodontics.
studyfinds.org
Teens who don’t sleep enough have a higher risk of developing multiple sclerosis
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Getting eight hours of sleep is an age-old formula for maintaining optimal health. However, many adolescents fail to get a good night’s rest on a regular basis for various reasons. Now, scientists say not getting enough sleep as a teenager can lead to very serious health problems later on. Specifically, a team in Sweden finds lack of sleep as a teen increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS).
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
icytales.com
How to Sleep with Lower Back Pain: 10 Simple Tips
With the fast pace of changing lives, our actions and reactions are also changing, the more we are becoming techno-dependent, the weaker we are going on our body’s capacity for work. In that situation, we often get neck pain, back pain, lower back pain, etc. This article will tell about how to sleep with lower back pain and how to get lower back pain relief.
psychologytoday.com
Does Anybody Know Who You Really Are?
From the very beginning of our lives, we need another person to reflect back to us that they see us in all of our complexity. We want to know that we can be loved even with our flaws, imperfections, and negative qualities. Mirroring is mutual. The person who reflects to...
Comments / 0