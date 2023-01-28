Read full article on original website
Olathe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Olathe. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
martincitytelegraph.com
Holding court: athletic club brings fun and fitness to former US Toy facility
Walk into SW19 Academy, and you’ll hear upbeat tunes and banging of tennis rackets and pickleball paddles. Located in part of the old US Toy building at I-435 and State Line Road, SW19’s fun environment and convenient court access attract players of all types. Owner Daryl Wyatt bought...
Fire crews fight grass fire near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grass fire broke out at Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
Sporting News
Who is the Chiefs owner's daughter? Meet Gracie Hunt, social media star and Miss Kansas USA 2021
Most sports fans in Kansas City are familiar with Lamar Hunt, the late founder of the Chiefs who also helped found the American Football League and Major League Soccer. They're probably also familiar with his son, Clark Hunt, who is the current owner of the Chiefs and MLS club FC Dallas.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
kshb.com
Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta...
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
WIBW
Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Kansas City restaurants that closed in 2022
The Kansas City restaurant industry continues to face headwinds as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll.
kcur.org
The Neck was the heart of Independence’s Black community, until the city demolished it
When Nancy Copridge Harris thinks about her childhood home, the first memories are happy ones. Copridge Harris grew up with her parents and seven siblings at 512 W. Nettleton Ave. in Independence, Missouri. Cherry, peach and pear trees dotted the neighborhood. On any given day, she’d find neighbors walking through...
kcur.org
Shawnee just installed a 13-foot sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok. Here's the story behind it
A 13-foot-tall sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok on his horse – created with the recommendation of Shawnee artist Charles Goslin – was installed at a prominent point along Shawnee Mission Parkway on Tuesday, just two days after Goslin’s death at age 91. Although the original concept for...
