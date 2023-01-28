Read full article on original website
Hitter's Paradise Maui launches new monthly community event
KAHULUI, Maui (KITV4) - Hitter's Paradise Maui is an indoor training facility for baseball and softball players on the island of Maui. In February they kick off a brand new community event. Hitter’s Paradise and Pacific Pride baseball is a world-class all-inclusive facility led by former MLB coaches on Maui....
Legendary UH sportscaster Jim Leahey dead at 80
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime UH sportscaster Jim Leahey has died at age 80, family members confirm. Leahey was most known as the prolific play-by-play voice for the University of Hawaii sports on TV and radio for nearly 60 years. He also hosted several radio and TV magazine-type shows over the years, most recently "Leahey and Leahey," with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.
Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow. A new $50,000 grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non-profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
73rd Narcissus Queen Crowned in Honolulu by Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The 73rd Narcissus Queen was officially crowned on Saturday. Lions danced to kick off the coronation ball. KITV4's Rick Quan was the master of ceremonies. Sponsors were brought onstage to thank them for their generous donations.
Multimodal Mondays: TheBus
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Many people may not realize that riding TheBus has a lot of benefits. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and a safe way to get around for everyday people. Jon Nouchi (City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services, Deputy Director) shared, “I think...
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
"Junk science" caused wrongful conviction of Ian Schweitzer
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The public pressure to get a conviction combined with what some call “junk science” led to the wrongful conviction of Albert Ian Schweitzer. In the 1991 Dana Ireland case, there was testimony about a bite mark match.
Maui bill proposing restrictions on workforce housing struck down again
Before he left office, former Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino vetoed Bill 103, which would have required homes developed under workforce housing agreements to remain owner-occupied in perpetuity. On Friday, city councilmembers sustained that veto. Maui bill proposing restrictions on workforce housing struck down again. Before he left office, former...
Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms
Missing woman Johnalynn Ilae’s car was found in Waikele around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Honolulu Police confirm. She is still missing. Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms | UPDATE. Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger.
Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui firefighter is in critical condition after he was swept away by storm waters. Maui County officials say the firefighter was responding to reports of flooded homes in Kihei when he was carried by waters and got caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. He was then swept out into the ocean.
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says
The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
Rain chances increase statewide, flooding possible, snow likely on summits
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Flood alerts are likely to pop up and down today as a trough slowly moves west and instability increases. This weather feature is forecast to combine forces with a disturbance that will enhance shower activity across the state. Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms continue to...
Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead
WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
Monday Weather: Flood Watch in effect for all islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch all islands through this afternoon. Grab the jacket today and expect cloudy skies with frequent showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79. Windy on kauai.
