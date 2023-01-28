KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui firefighter is in critical condition after he was swept away by storm waters. Maui County officials say the firefighter was responding to reports of flooded homes in Kihei when he was carried by waters and got caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. He was then swept out into the ocean.

