Kaunakakai, HI

KITV.com

Hitter's Paradise Maui launches new monthly community event

KAHULUI, Maui (KITV4) - Hitter's Paradise Maui is an indoor training facility for baseball and softball players on the island of Maui. In February they kick off a brand new community event. Hitter’s Paradise and Pacific Pride baseball is a world-class all-inclusive facility led by former MLB coaches on Maui....
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Legendary UH sportscaster Jim Leahey dead at 80

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime UH sportscaster Jim Leahey has died at age 80, family members confirm. Leahey was most known as the prolific play-by-play voice for the University of Hawaii sports on TV and radio for nearly 60 years. He also hosted several radio and TV magazine-type shows over the years, most recently "Leahey and Leahey," with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow. A new $50,000 grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non-profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Multimodal Mondays: TheBus

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Many people may not realize that riding TheBus has a lot of benefits. It’s easy, it’s convenient, and a safe way to get around for everyday people. Jon Nouchi (City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services, Deputy Director) shared, “I think...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Maui bill proposing restrictions on workforce housing struck down again

Before he left office, former Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino vetoed Bill 103, which would have required homes developed under workforce housing agreements to remain owner-occupied in perpetuity. On Friday, city councilmembers sustained that veto. Maui bill proposing restrictions on workforce housing struck down again. Before he left office, former...
KITV.com

Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms

Missing woman Johnalynn Ilae’s car was found in Waikele around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Honolulu Police confirm. She is still missing. Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms | UPDATE. Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI

