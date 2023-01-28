Youth art adorns construction site

Members of a youth arts program and an ECU intern have created banners that now adorn the fences of a downtown construction site.

Four students in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program, working with art instructor Haley McElroy, created the initial drawings for the banners, which focus on scholastic achievements, positive messages and students’ place in the world.

The youth arts program is sponsored by Emerge Gallery & Art Center, home of the Pitt County Arts Council.

Once the drawings were complete, Brie Vocke, an East Carolina University graphic design intern with the center, transformed them into large scale reproducible images.

The banners were then installed on the construction fences at the future Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Evans Street in downtown Greenville. The banners are scheduled to remain in place for the remainder of the year.

The Youth Public Arts Project is a free outreach program for youth that provides arts education programming. It meets bi-monthly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The project allows youth ages 8-17 to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the visual arts.

The participants work with professional artists and musicians to create various public art projects and learn about the rich heritage of African American music. The musical component was added in 2017 because of the NC Arts Council Traditional Arts Program for Students program.

More information is available at www.emergegallery.com/community/programs .