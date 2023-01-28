Letters: Bless Your Heart pause generates more feedback

Give it guidelines

I am from Greenville and live in Ocracoke. I get the Reflector mailed to me and enjoy keeping up with things locally.

I am very sad to see the Bless Your Heart section being “paused,” which to me means it won’t return. I agree with what Guy E. Miller wrote recently saying that the editor has the right to decide what goes in (“Eliminating Bless Your Heart ...,” Public Forum, Jan. 5). Simply remove the submissions that are overtly mean and dividing among different groups of people; they are not necessary.

However, you should leave the ones in that refer to neighbors’ dogs barking too much, not cutting your grass, or dealing with road repairs or other city services, all of which are a useful way to vent in public.

I don’t agree with what Christine Danell-Tepper wrote (“Bye, bye BYH,” Public Forum, Jan. 5) about eliminating anonymity because then people wouldn’t be comfortable with writing about the previously mentioned items as it would cause bad feelings with neighbors so they would stop writing. Better to leave it anonymous and let everyone guess if they are talking about you.

I also have found some great puns, plays on words, and generally hilarious use of the English language, which I would love to see continue, just make it fun. So, I hope you will change your guidelines internally and continue the column so I can continue my subscription.

Richard Waldrop

Ocracoke

Community connection

I have read with interest the other opinions on BYH.

BYH should be continued and be anonymous. Boundaries should be set that reflect its intended purpose, and editorial oversight should be exercised. Benefits:

Not everyone feels comfortable expressing their opinion publicly.It allows residents to briefly express their opinions on matters that are of interest or importance to them. This may be their only avenue for such expression.It offers residents a mechanism for bringing attention to a public service (or any service) that is not working as it should or is working better than expected.It offers a mechanism for residents to become aware of what is of concern or interest to other residents.It encourages further conversation and understanding among the residents — something that occurs less commonly recently.It offers the Reflector guidance on issues that should be pursued in order to better inform the readers and public, improving its role and importance in the community.It helps connect the Reflector with the community at a time when local newspapers are struggling to remain relevant and financially viable. The death knell of local newspapers may be the loss of connection with and relevance to the community it covers. Knowing the Reflector serves as an outlet for expressing concern over an unresolved frustration or an avenue to thank some unknown person for a kind deed or to share information they think may benefit others will help tie readers to their local newspaper. In many aspects it serves as a supplement to the opinion page for the majority of people who are not inclined to write a full opinion piece under their own name.

The Reflector and the residents of the area will benefit from continuing this section of the paper.

Tom Morgan

Greenville

RIP Bless Your Heart

Dr. Walter Pories is one of the wisest elders of our community but he made a rare misstep with his call to resurrect Bless Your Heart (“Resume Bless Your Heart ...,” Public Forum, Jan. 18). While some of the BYH comments were clever, most were one-sided drivel that drove further divisiveness in our increasingly partisan society.

Aside from the idle chatter, the main problem with Bless Your Heart from the get go was allowing the authors to avoid attribution and, therefore, responsibility for their remarks. The 1st Amendment guarantees us the freedom to speak whatever is on our minds, and that’s a good thing.

But saying what’s on your mind — especially in a respected publication — should only be permitted and promoted when the author takes responsibility for what they’re saying by attaching their name to the speech.

The Bless Your Heart feature was a bad idea and its jettison from the pages of The Daily Reflector was long overdue.

Herb Garrison

Greenville