Since 2007, Gaza has been sealed off from the world. Its 2.1 million residents living in a 40km ribbon of land on the Mediterranean coast, have endured no less than four wars. The conflicts not only claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, but they also damaged vital infrastructure in the enclave, including Gaza’s Power Plant (GPP), targeted by Israeli airstrikes in 2006 and again in 2014, during it’s third war.The repercussions of these premeditated attacks, still hamstring Gaza’s efforts to meet the electric demand in the strip today.Illuminated by the tungsten fluorescence from her television, engrossed as she watched...

8 DAYS AGO