Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden leaving to join Dan Campbell's staff on Lions
The Arizona Cardinals are losing another one of their position coaches. The latest is tight ends coach Steve Heiden. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Heiden is leaving to coach tight ends for the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell. Heiden survived three different head coaches for the Cardinals.
Cardinals reportedly request to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for head coach job
Another name reportedly entered the head coaching candidate pool Monday: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Anarumo for their vacant head coach position hours after the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager. Anarumo joined the Bengals' staff in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor after stints with the New York Giants and Maimi Dolphins.
Cardinals to meet Tuesday with Giants OC Mike Kafka, per report
The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, adding a third new name to their list of candidates following the NFL’s championship weekend. ESPN’s Field Yates and NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the intention to interview Kafka, who Pelissero...
Yardbarker
Falcons bringing in Packers assistant for new-look defensive staff
The Falcons are experiencing a ton of personnel turnover on the defensive side of the ball. After hiring Ryan Nielson to take over for Dean Pees, Atlanta parted ways with several key assistants as the former Saints co-defensive coordinator builds his own staff. And it seems Packers assistant Jerry Gray is one of their targets.
NBC Los Angeles
Sean McVay, LA Rams Hire Former New York Jets OC Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league during the 2022 season. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an...
NBC Sports
Report: Brian Callahan is expected to have second interview with Colts this week
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to have a second interview with the Colts this week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. It could happen as soon as Wednesday. Callahan had his first interview with the Colts on Jan. 20. He is expected to interview with the Cardinals on Thursday.
Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher had OC interview with Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals coaching assistants aren’t getting as much attention as anticipated this offseason as other teams look to make key hires. But quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has officially entered the fray courtesy of an offensive coordinator interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitcher, 36, has been instrumental in the...
NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Take 'High-Character' O-Line Prospect
The Atlanta Falcons might have a need on the offensive line going into the NFL Draft. Is that where the first pick will go?
Yardbarker
Falcons Working To Hire Packers DB Coach Jerry Gray
Garafolo notes that Gray coached with Falcons HC Arthur Smith in Washington from 2007-08. Gray reportedly had interest from the Falcons and Bears this offseason. Gray, 60, was a first-round draft pick by the Rams back in 1985. He played until 1993 and had brief stints with the Oilers and Buccaneers. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.
NBC Sports
Report: Steve Heiden joining Lions as tight ends coach
While the Cardinals are still looking for their next head coach, one of their longtime offensive assistants is moving on. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Arizona tight ends coach Steve Heiden is joining Detroit in the same role. Heiden had been a part of the Cardinals coaching staff dating...
Cardinals request interviews with top coordinators
As the Arizona Cardinals look to hire Kliff Kingsbury’s replacement as head coach, it appears that the organization has requested to interview two of the NFL’s top coordinators for the head coaching job, both of whom have been overlooked during this hiring cycle. According to Peter Schrager of FoxSports and NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” the Read more... The post Cardinals request interviews with top coordinators appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0