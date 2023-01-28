Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back on the sideline for Saturday night's game against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department says in a news release that Woodson was “doing well” and the medical team expects the second-year coach to resume his duties. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond filled in as the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — It took four days for No. 2 Ohio State to go from unbeaten to second place in the Big Ten. If the Buckeyes don’t find a fix quickly, coach Kevin McGuff knows the slide could accelerate. It's a frightening thought in perhaps the strongest women’s basketball conference in America this season. With four teams ranked in the top 11, six in The Associated Press Top 25 and all six within three games of the league lead, every night seems like musical chairs. And every night, it seems someone else is being left out.