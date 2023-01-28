ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back on the sideline for Saturday night's game against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department says in a news release that Woodson was “doing well” and the medical team expects the second-year coach to resume his duties. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond filled in as the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — It took four days for No. 2 Ohio State to go from unbeaten to second place in the Big Ten. If the Buckeyes don’t find a fix quickly, coach Kevin McGuff knows the slide could accelerate. It's a frightening thought in perhaps the strongest women’s basketball conference in America this season. With four teams ranked in the top 11, six in The Associated Press Top 25 and all six within three games of the league lead, every night seems like musical chairs. And every night, it seems someone else is being left out.

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:51 a.m. EST

Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed...
Allen has 23 as UMKC takes down Denver 70-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 23 points helped UMKC defeat Denver 70-60 on Saturday night. Allen added nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 13 points, going 3 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. was 4-of-6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding four blocks. ...
There Was 'Significant Concern' After Big Ten Arena Incident

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's Big Ten men's basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana.  The start of the second half was delayed at Assembly Hall after a piece of the jumbotron fell onto the court, landing close to Buckeyes freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven ...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

